S$19++ afternoon tea at Italian restaurant near Marina Bay after 1-for-1 promo

Good deal.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 01, 2021, 12:33 PM

[Update on Nov. 1, 2:46pm: Most of the afternoon tea slots have been booked.]

Italian restaurant and rooftop bar near Marina Bay, Monti, launches its Italian Afternoon Tea set menu today (Nov. 1).

According to its social media post, the menu offers a two-tier savoury and sweet snacks, including coffee or tea, at S$38++ per person. You can also add Prosecco or wine at S$14++.

To start their new offering with a bang, the restaurant is running a one-for-one promotion for the whole of November 2021.

This makes it S$19++ per person, a price you'll be hard pressed to find for this sort of dining environment.

You can view the full menu here.

Make a reservation by calling 9111 5529 or emailing [email protected], or via their website.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MONTI (@montisingapore)

Top image via Monti/Instagram and Google Maps/Bevous Media

