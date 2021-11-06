3,035 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 12 deaths reported on Nov. 6

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,035 cases of new Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 6.

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation Update

New cases on Nov. 6: 3,035 New community cases: 2,928 New imported cases: 5 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 102 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.83 Total number of cases reported thus far: 215,780

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 6: 12 Age: Between 60 and 98, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 480

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 299 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 65 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 74 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.8 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 86 per cent of population Received booster shots: 17 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters, all of which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin