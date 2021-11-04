Back

3,003 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 17 more deaths reported

Weekly infection growth rate continues to decline to 0.93.

Faris Alfiq | November 04, 2021, 11:28 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,003 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 4.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 4: 3,003

New community cases: 2,780

New imported cases: 3

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 220

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.93

Total number of cases reported thus far: 210,978

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 4: 17

Age: Between the ages of 55 and 93. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 459

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 286

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 66

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 70.2 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Received booster shots: 17 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring 10 active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing, and isolation.

Top image via Photo by ANKUR MADAN on Unsplash

