3,003 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 17 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,003 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 4.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 4: 3,003
New community cases: 2,780
New imported cases: 3
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 220
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.93
Total number of cases reported thus far: 210,978
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 4: 17
Age: Between the ages of 55 and 93. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 459
Hospital situation
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 286
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 66
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 70.2 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Received booster shots: 17 per cent of population
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring 10 active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing, and isolation.
