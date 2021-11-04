3,003 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 17 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,003 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 4.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 4: 3,003 New community cases: 2,780 New imported cases: 3 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 220 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.93 Total number of cases reported thus far: 210,978

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 4: 17 Age: Between the ages of 55 and 93. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 459

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 286 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 66 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 72 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 70.2 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population Received booster shots: 17 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring 10 active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing, and isolation.

