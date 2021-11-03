3,635 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 3

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,635 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 3.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 3: 3,635
New community cases: 3,223
New imported cases: 3
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 409
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.96
Total number of cases reported thus far: 207,975
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 3: 12
Age: Between the ages of 59 and 99. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 442
Hospital situation
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 293
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 72
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 69
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.7 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Received booster shots: 16 per cent of population
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring nine active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing, and isolation.
Related article:
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via National Environment Agency/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.