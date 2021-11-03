Back

3,635 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 3

The weekly infection growth rate has fallen below one.

Jean Chien Tay | November 03, 2021, 11:53 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,635 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 3.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 3: 3,635

New community cases: 3,223

New imported cases: 3

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 409

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.96

Total number of cases reported thus far: 207,975

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 3: 12

Age: Between the ages of 59 and 99. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 442

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 293

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 72

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 69

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.7 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Received booster shots: 16 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring nine active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing, and isolation.

