3,635 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 3

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,635 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 3.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 3: 3,635 New community cases: 3,223 New imported cases: 3 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 409 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.96 Total number of cases reported thus far: 207,975

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 3: 12 Age: Between the ages of 59 and 99. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 442

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 293 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 72 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 69 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.7 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population Received booster shots: 16 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring nine active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing, and isolation.

