6 people given warnings for public order offences related to transphobia protest outside MOE HQ

The police have completed their investigations against nine individuals for public order offences.

Tanya Ong | November 30, 2021, 05:37 PM

The police have completed their investigations against nine individuals, aged between 19 and 41, for public order offences relating to their involvement in a public assembly without a permit.

In consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the police have issued warnings to six individuals.

No further action will be taken against the other three individuals.

What happened

Earlier this year on Jan. 26, at around 5pm, a group of five individuals, aged between 19 and 41, staged a protest by holding placards outside the Ministry of Education (MOE) Headquarters along Buona Vista Drive.

According to photos of the incident that were circulating online, they were holding onto placards that wrote:

  • "#FIX SCHOOLS NOT STUDENTS"

  • "WHY ARE WE NOT IN YOUR SEX ED"

  • "HOW CAN WE GET A’s WHEN YOUR CARE FOR US IS AN F"

  • "trans students will NOT be erased"

  • "trans students deserve access to HEALTHCARE & SUPPORT"

The group did not have a police permit to carry out the public assembly, the police said.

When the police arrived, only three individuals remained outside MOE Headquarters, including the 33-year-old organiser of the public assembly.

They were warned to cease their activities, as they were liable for an offence under the Public Order Act, but they "ignored the police's warning and continued with their activities," according to the police.

The trio was issued with a ‘Move-on’ direction under Section 36 of the Public Order Act and were told that they would be arrested if they failed to adhere to the direction.

They were subsequently arrested at around 5:35pm after they refused to comply despite the police’s repeated warnings.

Apart from the five individuals, four others, aged between 23 and 41, who were not part of the public assembly, were also investigated for their suspected involvement in the incident.

Warnings issued

Here are the details of the warnings issued:

A 24-month conditional warning was issued to a 33-year-old, while a 12-month conditional warning was issued to two individuals, aged 19 and 24.

A stern warning was given to two individuals, aged 24 and 41.

Both individuals had complied with the directions given by the security officer stationed at MOE Headquarters and left the public assembly location promptly before Police’s arrival.

A stern warning was issued to a 23-year-old individual. The individual was involved in the preparation of placards that were used at the public assembly.

No further action will be taken against the remaining three individuals who were investigated, the police added.

Top photo via Kirsten Han/Twitter

