McDonald's-themed Jenga sets launching as McDelivery bundle in Nov. 2021

Only available via McDelivery.

Joshua Lee | November 12, 2021, 01:59 PM

Something new is coming to McDonald's.

Twitter maestro Xavier Lur posted this late last night (Nov. 11):

 

McDonald's is launching McD-themed Jenga blocks.

The first is a Big Mac-themed Jenga set with a colour scheme that will definitely bring to mind the iconic burger.

Credit: Xavier Lur/Twitter

Credit: Xavier Lur/Twitter

Credit: Xavier Lur/Twitter

The second is a set which boasts the instantly recognisable red-and-yellow colour scheme that we've all come to associate with McDonald's fries.

The cynics in us are tempted to comment, "But it's just red and yellow blocks what," but we shall refrain.

Credit: Xavier Lur/Twitter

The Big Mac Jenga will be available from November 16, 5pm while the Fries Jenga will be available from November 23, 5pm.

Both are only available on McDelivery with any purchase of a Jenga Set Bundle.

All images by Xavier Lur. 

