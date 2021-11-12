McDonald's-themed Jenga sets launching as McDelivery bundle in Nov. 2021

Something new is coming to McDonald's.

Twitter maestro Xavier Lur posted this late last night (Nov. 11):

New McDonald’s Big Mac and Fries JENGA Sets! The Big Mac JENGA will be available from 16 Nov, 5pm and the Fries JENGA from 23 Nov, 5pm onwards. Both are available exclusively on McDelivery with any purchase of a JENGA Set Bundle. pic.twitter.com/TUzXtNpk3g — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) November 11, 2021

McDonald's is launching McD-themed Jenga blocks.

The first is a Big Mac-themed Jenga set with a colour scheme that will definitely bring to mind the iconic burger.

The second is a set which boasts the instantly recognisable red-and-yellow colour scheme that we've all come to associate with McDonald's fries.

The cynics in us are tempted to comment, "But it's just red and yellow blocks what," but we shall refrain.

The Big Mac Jenga will be available from November 16, 5pm while the Fries Jenga will be available from November 23, 5pm.

Both are only available on McDelivery with any purchase of a Jenga Set Bundle.

All images by Xavier Lur.

