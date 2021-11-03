Back

About 20 pax gather at Marina Bay Sands Boardwalk for fun & laughter

And eat cake.

Belmont Lay | November 03, 2021, 03:07 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A large group of people, believed to be more than 14 but fewer than 20 persons, gathered at the Marina Bay Sands Boardwalk to socialise, smoke, and have food together.

A 34-second video of their antics was uploaded to the NUS – No Use Singapore Facebook page on Nov. 1.

It has since been viewed more than 135,000 times, with many commenters calling for the group to be investigated for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Currently, social gatherings have been capped at two pax as long as the individuals are not from the same household.

Dining out in groups of more than two pax is not allowed.

The original TikTok account that put up the video has gone dark.

What video showed

The video clearly showed the group socialising with one another in a large group outdoors, with little to no social distancing and often without wearing masks.

The clip also showed three different cakes meant for three different people.

The incident is believed to have taken place around end-October during the Halloween period.

A few individuals in the video were dressed in costumes.

The group was also seen dining and smoking together on the boardwalk.

In one photo, 14 people, mostly without masks, were gathered together for a group shot.

Other photos showed women gathered together in close proximity to pose for the camera, dancing, and exchanging gifts.

Responses

Commenters online slammed the group for taking the recent Covid-19 restrictions lightly as cases have spiked in the last few weeks.

Some queried as to why the group was not stopped from gathering in a public place when others were also in the vicinity, but some commenters countered that the incident could have taken place in the wee hours of the morning.

Fined S$2,000 for 3:45am gathering

A recent case surfaced online about a man who was fined S$2,000 by NParks for a social gathering at Esplanade Park on Oct. 23, at 3:45am.

The offence was for gathering with more than one other individual to socialise at a public venue without reasonable excuse.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Marvel's 'Eternals' rated M18 in S'pore by IMDA due to some homosexual references & sexy scenes

However, it is 'passed clean', which means that the movie shown here will be the full version, without any cuts.  

November 03, 2021, 08:15 PM

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean's wife passes away aged 67

Rest in peace.

November 03, 2021, 06:45 PM

S'pore's Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate may drop below 1.0 today, will some curbs be eased soon?

Another criteria for easing is that the hospital and ICU situation remains stable.

November 03, 2021, 06:35 PM

M'sian man, 65, comes to S'pore to stab daughter 17 times after thinking she sold family home

He blamed his daughter as the "mastermind" behind the sale of the house, and for "making him homeless".

November 03, 2021, 06:25 PM

S'pore sets realistic climate targets, not just aspirational ones: NUS research fellow

To attain these climate goals, or even go beyond, the responsibility to act cannot solely fall on the government.

November 03, 2021, 06:00 PM

M'sians online question govt for allowing Chinese nationalistic war film to show in cinemas

After Malaysian cinema chain GSC announced the upcoming release of "The Battle at Lake Changjin".

November 03, 2021, 05:32 PM

Courts Nojima's new flagship store at the Heeren opens to a snaking queue

When the entire store is fully opened, it will be Courts' largest retail space in Singapore.

November 03, 2021, 05:09 PM

McDonald's Japan offering 'Ty' beanie boos as Happy Meal toys

Childhood memories.

November 03, 2021, 05:01 PM

S'pore public transport fares to increase by 1 to 4 cents from Dec. 26, no change to concession passes

The PTC allowed a maximum increase of 2.2 per cent.

November 03, 2021, 05:00 PM

5-storey impromptu fountain emerges in Yishun due to PUB pipe leak at 6:30am

Fountain re-emerges again after second leak at 1:30pm.

November 03, 2021, 04:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.