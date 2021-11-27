18-year-old suspect in sexual assault case allegedly dragged victim down stairs at HDB block: Shin Min

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a girl at a residential unit along Towner Road on Sep. 21, 2021.

The man was subsequently charged in court on Nov. 25, with an offence of sexual assault involving penetration.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) on Nov. 25, the prosecution has also requested for the man to be remanded for a week to help with investigations.

He will be tried in court on Dec. 2, 2021.

The man's name cannot be revealed due to a gag order in order to protect the victim's identity.

Suspected to have accomplice

SMDN reported that the man continued to harass the girl after the alleged assault.

Footage circulating on social media since Nov. 23 showed a man holding on to the girl's arms and dragging her down a flight of stairs at a HDB stairwell.

This man is reportedly the same 18-year-old who is the alleged perpetrator of the case.

The girl did not appear to be conscious, and her shirt rode up to expose part of her back as she slid down the stairs.

After dragging the girl down to the bottom of the stairwell, the man laughed and ran towards the camera.

Based on the angle of the footage, another person was likely filming the entire process, SMDN deduced.

Suspected to have prior instances of sexual assault

After the footage went viral online, at least one individual has shared information about the man in a chat group, including his name and address.

This individual alleged that the man had "raped a lot of underage girls."

He also claimed that the man was now "in hiding," and urged others to "do something about it."

According to a statement from police, investigations are currently ongoing to determine if there are other victims involved.

The police said in their statement that all reports of sexual assault are taken seriously, and perpetrators will be dealt with severely and in accordance with the law.

Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to come forward to report a crime.

Recap of incident

On Nov. 22, the police received multiple reports of a 18-year-old man allegedly confessing to sexually assaulting a girl on video.

The video was aired by an anonymous on Instagram via livestream on Nov. 22.

The Instagram appears to have been deleted, but the confession was later uploaded to TikTok.

In it, the man was confronted on camera by two other men, who made the alleged perpetrator state publicly what he did to the victim.

Thereafter, the man apologised for what he had done, and admitted that what he did was wrong.

"I never really gotten into any trouble like recently and all just cos I know it was wrong after that thing and I didn't create any more trouble," he said.

He also promised that that he would turn himself in to the police.

If found to be guilty, the man can be jailed up to 20 years, fined or caned.

