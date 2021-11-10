Man allegedly steals 20 cans of beer from Bedok North supermarket, returns & pays for them later

A 38-year-old man in Singapore has been arrested for theft in dwelling.

What happened?

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man attempted to buy alcohol past midnight at a Bedok North supermarket on Nov. 8.

An eyewitness saw the man trying to buy beer at around 2am, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

As it was past alcohol sale time, the staff refused to sell alcohol to the man.

The man then allegedly yelled at the staff to make a police report.

He then allegedly stole about 20 beers and biscuits from the store before spending the night drinking at a HDB void deck.

However, the man unknowingly cut his palm and left bloodstains on the railings, walls, lifts, and the floor at Blocks 111 and 112 Bedok North Road, while attempting to return home.

Shocked residents

A couple of residents living in the HDB block found bloodstains outside their homes.

A resident, surnamed Peng, told Shin Min that her neighbour was going to work at 7am when they noticed blood on their iron grill gates.

They immediately called the police.

Another resident, surnamed Chen, said he saw bloodstains on his door when he was taking his grandchildren to school that morning.

Man returns to the store to repay for items he stole

Shin Min spoke to the man involved in the incident.

The man explained that he had drinks outside before taking a taxi back home.

As he was intoxicated at the time, the events that occurred on Nov. 8 are unclear to him.

He also claimed that he owns a business that arranges work for foreign workers and has been feeling stressed as his business has not been doing well over the past year.

In addition to that, he was also weighed down by heavy expenses to support his former wife, current wife, his four children, and to repay his house loan.

So, he decided to relieve some stress by having drinks with his friends.

He has since returned to the supermarket and paid more than S$50 for the items he took.

Police arrested the man for theft

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 112 Bedok North Road at about 6:30am on Nov. 8.

The suspect was conveyed conscious to the hospital and was subsequently arrested.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Shin Min Daily News/FB.