Back

Man allegedly steals 20 cans of beer from Bedok North supermarket, returns & pays for them later

The man was subsequently arrested for theft.

Alfie Kwa | November 10, 2021, 02:26 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 38-year-old man in Singapore has been arrested for theft in dwelling.

What happened?

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man attempted to buy alcohol past midnight at a Bedok North supermarket on Nov. 8.

An eyewitness saw the man trying to buy beer at around 2am, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

As it was past alcohol sale time, the staff refused to sell alcohol to the man.

The man then allegedly yelled at the staff to make a police report.

He then allegedly stole about 20 beers and biscuits from the store before spending the night drinking at a HDB void deck.

However, the man unknowingly cut his palm and left bloodstains on the railings, walls, lifts, and the floor at Blocks 111 and 112 Bedok North Road, while attempting to return home.

Shocked residents

A couple of residents living in the HDB block found bloodstains outside their homes.

Image via Shin Min Daily News/FB.

A resident, surnamed Peng, told Shin Min that her neighbour was going to work at 7am when they noticed blood on their iron grill gates.

They immediately called the police.

Another resident, surnamed Chen, said he saw bloodstains on his door when he was taking his grandchildren to school that morning.

Man returns to the store to repay for items he stole

Shin Min spoke to the man involved in the incident.

Image via Shin Min Daily News/FB.

The man explained that he had drinks outside before taking a taxi back home.

As he was intoxicated at the time, the events that occurred on Nov. 8 are unclear to him.

He also claimed that he owns a business that arranges work for foreign workers and has been feeling stressed as his business has not been doing well over the past year.

In addition to that, he was also weighed down by heavy expenses to support his former wife, current wife, his four children, and to repay his house loan.

So, he decided to relieve some stress by having drinks with his friends.

He has since returned to the supermarket and paid more than S$50 for the items he took.

Police arrested the man for theft

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 112 Bedok North Road at about 6:30am on Nov. 8.

The suspect was conveyed conscious to the hospital and was subsequently arrested.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Shin Min Daily News/FB. 

NTU scientists invent window material that blocks up to 70% of heat without blocking view

With the flick of a switch.

November 10, 2021, 01:59 PM

Rubbish bins float in knee-deep floodwaters in Bukit Timah on Nov. 9

After heavy rain.

November 10, 2021, 01:45 PM

Cuppage Plaza cafe offers authentic Taiwanese breakfast fare like omelettes & toast below S$6

Next best thing to flying to Taiwan.

November 10, 2021, 01:15 PM

7-Eleven S'pore launches S$6.50 halal ready-to-eat meals with Andes by Astons

Literally fast food.

November 10, 2021, 01:15 PM

Eateries can check NRIC to ensure 3-5 pax from same household, lax checks & pretenders will be punished

Errant individuals will be fined.

November 10, 2021, 12:54 PM

S'porean couple, 58 & 61, jailed 6 weeks after migrant domestic workers found working as housekeepers at guesthouse

The woman was fined S$9,000 for employing another migrant domestic worker illegally.

November 10, 2021, 12:36 PM

S'pore donates Covid-19 medical supplies to Vietnam, including 200,000 ART kits

Both countries have cooperated with each other to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

November 10, 2021, 12:25 PM

1-for-1 deals on hotels & attractions like USS, 2nd pax at S$11 on Dream Cruises at Klook’s 11.11 sale

Deals you can’t miss out on.

November 10, 2021, 12:01 PM

S'pore police investigates 4 teens after one of them flips signboard at child along Keong Saik Road

Two of them were caught holding the signboard at Serangoon MRT station.

November 10, 2021, 12:00 PM

10 people, aged between 18 to 25, investigated for Newton hotel room birthday gathering

The 25-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly causing hurt to two others in the group.

November 10, 2021, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.