M'sian man creates prata shaped like monitor lizard & snake

Mad skills.

Faris Alfiq | November 12, 2021, 12:46 PM

In Singapore, you might find some creative takes on your typical roti prata, like Springleaf Prata Place's Praclette or their Däs Prätwürst.

But this Malaysian man takes roti prata (or roti canai as Malaysians call it) to the next level by including some artistic touch in his food.

Animal shaped prata

A TikTok user @abangterbang features some creative prata shapes from his stall at Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

One of his "prata art" creations that caught the attention of many was his prata shaped like a monitor lizard.

The video has garnered more than 52,000 likes at the time of writing.

@abangterbangReply to @daaaaaniel4 roti biyawa wunnek.tulur kasi duwa,yitu biyawa kasi banjih.##esekeli ##nismilan ##kolopilah ##myfoodie ###fyp ##roticanaiterbang♬ Amityville Horror - Scary Halloween Sound Effects - Halloween Sound Effects

He was responding to a comment of another user who requested a prata shaped like a monitor lizard.

He took up the challenge and created the prata, adding two soft-boiled eggs by the side before dousing it in curry and sambal.

Another of his creations that he shared on his TikTok account is a prata in the shape of a snake.

@abangterbangsaje-saje buat konten..sekali sedap weyh!! seyes sodap!!##myfoodie ##nismilan ##kolopilah ##roticanaiterbang ##nismilan ##tehtarik ##fyp ##esekeli♬ Lamunan Terhenti (Rakaman Terbaru) - Aris Ariwatan

For couples, @abangterbang also created a heart-shaped prata with soft boiled eggs in the middle, sprinkled with spring onion and fried shallots.

@abangterbangReply to @najibasaddok untuk mereka yang ada pasangan sahaja..korang ade pasangan tak? ##myfoodie ##streetfoodmalaysia ##esekeli ##kolopilah♬ Yang Terindah - Achey

He also created a prata shaped like a tanjak, a traditional Malay headgear worn by men.

@abangterbangReply to @notifition.tiktok nama roti: 'abang pulang awal malam ni'##streetfoodmalaysia ##myfoodie ##foryoupage ##esekeli ##fyp ##roti♬ original sound - 𝒟𝒾𝓁𝒶𝒽 ♡

Innovative prata flavours

Other than his artistic creations, @abangterbang also features innovative takes on prata flavours and fillings.

Some of his interesting prata flavours include a wrapped prata (similar to a burrito), corndog prata, as well as pizza prata, to name a few.

@abangterbangshawarma,tortilla wrap,tacos antara makanan femes dunia. yang ini CANAI WRAP from kampung to global.. cewah ##fyp ##roticanai ##myfoodie ##esekeli ##wrap♬ Salju Di Danau Rindu - Mamat

@abangterbangwrap guna roti canai lagi padu! aghhhhhh dappnyaa! ##tehtarik ##nismilan ##roticanai ##esekeli ##SausageMan ##myfoodie ##fyp ##roti ##wrap ##kolopilah♬ Kasih Orang Muda - Fahrenheit

@abangterbang'CORNDOG ABANG' jangan salah sebut! ##streetfoodmalaysia ##esekeli ##roticanai ##roticanai ##viralfood ##corndog♬ LOTUS - ForceParkBois

@abangterbangReply to @lady_bos88 hola! pizzanai sedap giler babai.. ahhdapp##streetfood ##roticanai ##roti ##esekeli ##myfoodie ##pizza♬ Ya Piza - Murper & Charlathanks

Netizens in awe of his creations

Netizens were in awe of his creativity in tweaking the simple and plain prata into interesting shapes and flavours.

One user thought the stall serves one of the best prata around. "No one does (this service) like this for their customers. Their new menu is next level."

Another Tiktok user found himself jealous of those staying near the stall.

"Why is it that my area has no creative prata place as this?  They only sell 'kosong' prata or egg prata."

One user was curious about who eats his "weird" creations.

In response, @abangterbang said that he and his colleagues are the ones eating it, and they are not for sale.

Top images screengrab via @abangterbang/TikTok

