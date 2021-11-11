Back

M'sia & Indonesia agree to launch VTL

The date for the launch has yet to be announced.

Jean Chien Tay | November 11, 2021, 08:21 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Nov. 10 that Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to launch a "Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)" to facilitate air travel between the two countries.

In a Facebook post, Ismail Sabri said that Malaysia has a high vaccination rate and high standard of Covid-19 prevention to ensure the smooth operation of the upcoming VTL, Bernama reported.

The 61-year-old added that 96 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have received the vaccine.

As of Nov. 11, Malaysia's Ministry of Health reported that 95 per cent of the adult population have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 97.5 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Ismail Sabri is currently on the third day of his three-day visit in Indonesia.

VTL for Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Bali

Emerging from his "four-eye meeting" with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, Ismail Sabri confirmed that the VTL will include two air travel routes between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Once implemented, travellers will be able to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta and Bali, and vice versa, according to the Malaysian politician.

According to Bernama, Ismail Sabri said Malaysians who wish to travel are required to complete two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and undergo a swab test with negative results before their trip.

Travellers will be swabbed again upon their arrival in Indonesia, and can only leave a hotel quarantine if their test result is negative.

He further expressed his belief that Malaysia and Indonesia can strengthen their cooperation and mutual understanding.

Arrived on Nov. 9 for his three-day visit

Taking to Facebook, Ismail Sabri said he was given a warm welcome by Indonesia's Minister for Education, Culture, Research, and Techonology, Nadiem Anwar Makarim, upon his arrival on Nov. 9.

Nadiem is also the founder of Gojek, the first Indonesian company to hit US$10 billion in valuation, according to The Jakarta Post.

First visit to Indonesia as Malaysian prime minister

Subsequently, Ismail Sabri met with members of the Indonesian media industry, and lauded their "important role" in maintaining friendly Malaysia-Indonesia relations.

He said that the Indonesian media was the first group he met in his first visit to Indonesia in the capacity of Malaysia's prime minister.

"The relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia is very close due to bilateral and multilateral forums, and because both countries are of the same root", he said.

Top image via Ismail Sabri Yaakob/Facebook

Open-air panoramic ride SkyHelix to open at Sentosa from Dec. 15

LED lights illuminate the attraction after sundown.

November 11, 2021, 07:18 PM

These vending machines in malls will let you donate to 15 different S'pore charities

November 11, 2021, 07:03 PM

Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa manager

The Liverpool legend takes over a club in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

November 11, 2021, 06:46 PM

SBS Transit bus doors close on alighting passenger at Hougang interchange, causing her to fall

The passengers leg was also briefly trapped between the doors.

November 11, 2021, 06:34 PM

NTUC & affiliates to give up to S$200 to eligible freelance & self-employed workers testing positive for Covid-19

Some help from NTUC and affiliate organisations.

November 11, 2021, 06:02 PM

‘I ordered pork satay from a Muslim stall’: People in S’pore share the times they thought they offended people of a different religion

It happens more often than you’d imagine.

November 11, 2021, 05:57 PM

Trevor Noah & Ronny Chieng lightly praise S'pore for making unvaxxed pay own medical bills

The Daily Show partially approves.

November 11, 2021, 05:48 PM

Nasty Cookie to launch cookie tarts & colourful lattes on Nov. 13

You get the best of both worlds.

November 11, 2021, 05:37 PM

FAS technical director quits citing 'health & personal reasons', joins Australian club next day

Joseph Palatsides had just signed a two-year extension earlier this year.

November 11, 2021, 05:05 PM

Bak Kwa retailer Kim Tee brings back bak kwa fries with satay sauce for S$8 until Nov. 14, 2021

Yay or nay?

November 11, 2021, 04:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.