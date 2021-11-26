M'sia sells Covid-19 self-test kit for S$1.58 (RM4.90)

Covid-19 self-test kits are now sold in Malaysia for RM4.90 (S$1.60) at 99 Speedmart outlets.

News of this cheap self-test kits being more widely available was shared by Malaysia’s domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Alexander Nanta Linggi on Facebook on Nov. 25.

Price ceiling for such kits

His post emphasised efforts on bringing the price of such kits down from RM39.90 (S$12.90) to about 12 per cent of its original price, which is the lowest ever.

He said the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry (KPDNHEP) heard the feedback from the public regarding the high price, and put a retail price ceiling of RM19.90 (S$6.43) on such kits.

He said his ministry and the health ministry continued to work to bring down prices further without compromising on the kit's quality.

“I want this kit to be able to be bought at an affordable price so that all citizens can carry out self-tests frequently,” he said on Facebook.

The next step was to get the kits into more supermarkets and chain stores.

Some 7,302 premises in Malaysia have been granted approval to sell self-test kits.

The widespread sale so far has brought down the price to RM6.90, way below the price ceiling.

He said: “But today, I am very happy to see the initiative taken by 99 Speedmart that has already started selling this kit at the price of RM4.90 per unit.”

His post also said self-test kits have become an essential item in households as Malaysia reopens.

Not the cheapest yet

But this RM4.90 self-test kit is still not the cheapest in Malaysia.

A cheaper test kit utilising saliva retailing in MR.DIY in Malaysia is going for RM3.80 (S$1.23) each.

According to official Malaysia Ministry of Health's Medical Device Authority , this Sejoy brand test kit manufactured in China is approved for use.

It uses saliva and results will be shown in 20 minutes.

Top photo via Alexander Nanta Linggi Facebook

Follow and listen to our podcast here