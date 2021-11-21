Bukit Timah police officers bring lost dog back to police station

On Nov. 16, officers from the Bukit Timah NPC found a lost dog.

Dog found near Coronation Plaza

The dog, which looks like a white terrier, was spotted around the vicinity of Coronation Plaza.

The officers brought it back to the neighbourhood police centre.

Two photos from the dog's time in the station were uploaded to the Facebook page of Bukit Timah NPC.

No one came forward to claim ownership of the dog, the Facebook post added.

One of them features the dog sitting in a corner of a room, looking pensively at the camera.

Supposedly reunited with owner

National Parks Board (NParks) then took over custody of the dog in hope of reuniting the canine with its owner.

The post was then shared to Facebook page Lost and found pets in Singapore.

One Fazreen Irhamuddin shared in the comments section that the dog has since been reunited with the owner.

Stay safe, pupper.

Top image via Bukit Timah NPC/Facebook