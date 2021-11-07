Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew beats Indian Lakshya Sen in 45 minutes to reach finals in Germany

Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew has made it to the men’s singles final at the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany on Saturday, Nov. 6 after beating India’s Lakshya Sen in 45 minutes.

The Singaporean beat Sen 21-18, 21-12.

Loh is ranked 39th in the world, while Sen is 21st.

This victory is the first time Loh has qualified for BWF World Tour Super 500 finals.

The 24-year-old Singaporean will face second seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia or India’s Srikanth Kidambi in the last round.

Loh has met Sen three times in three straight weeks and came out victorious twice.

Loh beat Sen in 36 minutes to win the Dutch Open in October.

Loh then lost to Sen in the round of 16 at the French Open in late October.

https://mothership.sg/2021/11/yeo-jia-min-badminton-germany/

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via