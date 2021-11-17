Back

S'porean actor Lim Kay Siu to star in Netflix live-action series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Meet the Avatar's mentor.

Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2021, 06:41 PM

Older Singaporeans may remember him as Frankie Foo in the "Phua Chu Kang" series, but younger Singaporeans will soon know him as the Avatar's mentor.

Singaporean actor Lim Kay Siu has joined the the live-action series remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender".

Lim Kay Siu as Aang's mentor

Lim, 61, will play Gyatso, the Air Nomad mentor and father figure of Aang, the main character and Avatar of the show.

Lim previously starred in films like "Anna and the King" and "Night Watch"

Acting alongside Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim

According to Variety, the roles of two other characters in "Avatar: The Last Airbender" have also been filled.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee who's known for playing Appa in "Kim's Convenience" will be playing the role of Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the caring uncle to Prince Zuko.

Zhao, an antagonistic and scheming military officer of the Fire Nation, will be played by Ken Leung.

Leung was previously in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

These actors will share the screen with previously announced cast members including Daniel Dae Kim (as Fire Lord Ozai), Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka) and Dallas Liu (Zuko).

The idea of a live-action remake of the series was first announced by Netflix in 2018.

In Aug. 2020, the original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced that they are no longer involved in the production of the live-action series adaptation.

