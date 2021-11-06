BMW's engine totalled after catching fire along Lavender Street early on Sat. morn

A car caught fire on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 6, along Lavender Street.

Photos uploaded by the Facebook page SG Kaypoh 人！showed the front of the grey BMW in flames, with the engine and interior severely damaged in the aftermath.

A fire engine was also spotted at the scene.

No injuries reported

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) replied that they had been alerted to the incident at 7.40am.

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car and was subsequently extinguished by the SCDF with a hosereel.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top photos via SG Kaypoh 人！