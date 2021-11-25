Huge fire engulfs car workshop in Kuala Lumpur, 83 rescue teams from 8 fire stations dispatched

A massive blaze broke out in a car workshop in Segambut, a sub-district in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Nov. 23).

Photos and videos of the fire were posted online, showing plumes of thick black smoke in the air.

Kebakaran premis Suzuka Autopart, Jalan Kg Pasir, Taman Segambut, Kuala Lumpur sekitar 5.40 ptg ini



Bomba masih berusaha memadam dan mengawal kebakaran.



Maklumat lanjut termasuk mengenai mangsa masuh belum dipastikan.



Kredit Kepada Pemilik Video pic.twitter.com/efUbZGA4DK — Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap (@redzuanNewsMPB) November 23, 2021

Kebakaran kedai 'halfcut' Suzuka Auto

📌 Kg Pasir, Segambut pic.twitter.com/m6PszHL9Op — Hazwan Hafiz (@hazwanhfiz) November 23, 2021

Kebakaran di Segambut katanya.. Seram tengok asap tebal tu, semoga tiada kemalangan jiwa.. pic.twitter.com/rrAYeQGxsS — Rina Rahim (@sweetierinaa) November 23, 2021

Fire caused traffic congestion

According to Berita Harian Malaysia, the fire occurred in Suzuka Auto Parts, a car workshop that deals with "half-cut" cars and used automotive parts.

The workshop is located near the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) towards Selayang.

When the fire broke out, traffic became congested from Jalan Loke Yew.

#kltu JALAN KUCHING: Kebakaran kedai berhampiran susur DUKE menghala ke Selayang. Trafik perlahan.



Kredit : ITIS. pic.twitter.com/0SjOQ73H2U — Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) November 23, 2021

New Straits Times reported that motorists driving past the incident could feel the "intense heat" from the fire.

90 per cent of the car workshop was also destroyed by the fire, as reported by Harian Metro.

83 rescue teams dispatched

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department's Operations Centre said that they received a call about the fire at 5:50pm on Nov. 23, according to Bernama.

83 rescue teams from eight fire stations were dispatched to the scene, according to New Straits Times. There were no reported casualties.

As of 8:30pm on Nov. 23, efforts to put out the fire were still ongoing.

