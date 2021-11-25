Back

Huge fire engulfs car workshop in Kuala Lumpur, 83 rescue teams from 8 fire stations dispatched

Thick black smoke was visible.

Syahindah Ishak | November 25, 2021, 02:51 PM

Events

A massive blaze broke out in a car workshop in Segambut, a sub-district in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Nov. 23).

Photos and videos of the fire were posted online, showing plumes of thick black smoke in the air.

Fire caused traffic congestion

According to Berita Harian Malaysia, the fire occurred in Suzuka Auto Parts, a car workshop that deals with "half-cut" cars and used automotive parts.

The workshop is located near the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) towards Selayang.

When the fire broke out, traffic became congested from Jalan Loke Yew.

New Straits Times reported that motorists driving past the incident could feel the "intense heat" from the fire.

90 per cent of the car workshop was also destroyed by the fire, as reported by Harian Metro.

83 rescue teams dispatched

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department's Operations Centre said that they received a call about the fire at 5:50pm on Nov. 23, according to Bernama.

83 rescue teams from eight fire stations were dispatched to the scene, according to New Straits Times. There were no reported casualties

As of 8:30pm on Nov. 23, efforts to put out the fire were still ongoing.

Top images via hazwanhfiz/Twitter & redzuanNewsMPB/Twitter.

