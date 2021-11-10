1-for-1 deals on hotels & attractions like USS, 2nd pax at S$11 on Dream Cruises at Klook’s 11.11 sale

The end of the year is fast approaching and this means one thing: clearing your annual leave.
If you’ve yet to plan what to do on your break, consider these deals on hotels and attractions that Klook is offering during its 11.11 sale.
Dream Cruises
Second person at S$11
- Two-night getaway cruise (Wednesday) Balcony (from S$399 for the first person)
- Three-night escapade cruise (Sunday) Balcony (from S$699 for the first person)
- Do note that there is an additional port charge of S$60/pax
- Promotion period: Nov. 1-11, 2021
- Stay period: Selected sailing dates from Jan-Mar 2022
- Book here.
PARKROYAL COLLECTION (Marina Bay and Pickering)
One-for-one stays
- Room type: Urban room only from S$430 for both nights
- Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021
- Stay period: Selected dates from now till Mar. 3, 2022
- Book here for PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay and here for PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering.
Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road
One-for-one stays
- Room type: One-bedroom suites from S$450 for both nights
- Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021
- Stay period: Selected dates from now till Mar. 31, 2022
- Book here.
Dusit Thani Laguna
One-for-one stays
- Room type: Deluxe Laguna City View Room with breakfast for two from S$786 for both nights
- Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021
- Stay period: Selected dates from now till Mar. 31, 2022
- Book here.
JI Hotel Orchard
40 per cent off stays
- Room type: Three days two nights Superior room with breakfast from S$187 for both nights
- Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021
- Stay period: Selected dates from now till Mar. 31 2022
- Book here.
Promotions on attractions
Besides hotels, Klook is also offering one-for-one deals and other promotions for various attractions and events.
Here are some of the one-for-one deals.
Pop-up Disney
One-for-one admission tickets
- Usual price: S$26
- Seven themed experiences inspired by Mickey Mouse.
- Promotion period: Nov. 11, 2021
- Book here with the promo code <POPUPDISNEY>.
Singapore Zoo
One-for-one admission tickets
- Usual price: from S$36.90
- Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021
- Book here.
Universal Studios Singapore
One-for-one admission tickets
- Usual price: from S$69
- Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021
- Book here.
Bungy Jump at Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett
One-for-one admission tickets
- Usual price: from S$79
- Take the leap from AJ Hackett’s 47-metre high bungy jump platform
- Promotion period: Nov. 11, 2021
- Book here.
Southern Islands Yacht Tour
One-for-one admission tickets
- Usual price: from S$118
- Three hours yacht sailing around the Southern islands (90 minutes sailing, 90 minutes dock at Lazarus island pier)
- Includes a guide, basic sailing lessons by skipper and a halal-certified light meal and refreshment
- Promotion period: now till Nov. 21, 2021
- Book here.
Other deals and promotions
Promotion period: now till Nov. 21, 2021
- NERF Action Xperience (All in for five at S$220, usual price S$330)
- Madame Tussauds Singapore Jackson Wang Bundle (one-for-one admission tickets. Usual price: from S$45)
- Fat Cat Arcade (one-for-one tokens)
- Singapore Island Cruise: Ferry Tickets between St. John's Island, Lazarus Island, and Kusu Island, Sister's Island (11 per cent off, from S$12.09 after discount)
- White Sails: four-hour private charter service with kayaking, snorkeling and fishing gear (from S$387.10 for two pax after discount)
UOB Cardmembers can enjoy S$11 off sitewide with a minimum spend of S$70 when you check out with the promo code <UOBPLAYWITHKLOOK>.
Eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers
To secure the best price, don’t forget to utilise your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers when booking Klook’s 11.11 deals before the vouchers expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
View the list of promotions on attractions and staycations during Klook’s 11.11 sale here.
Overseas travel
For those who have overseas travel planned, check out these one-for-one promotions for Citibank cardmembers which include:
- Disneyland in California
- The Louvre Museum Tour in Paris
- Heathrow Express in London
- Lotte World in Seoul
- Castle Tour in Munich
In addition, look out for the lineup of promo codes here to get up to S$60 off these bookings.
This sponsored article in collaboration with Klook made the writer want to go on a staycation.
