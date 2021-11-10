1-for-1 deals on hotels & attractions like USS, 2nd pax at S$11 on Dream Cruises at Klook’s 11.11 sale

The end of the year is fast approaching and this means one thing: clearing your annual leave.

If you’ve yet to plan what to do on your break, consider these deals on hotels and attractions that Klook is offering during its 11.11 sale.

Dream Cruises

Second person at S$11

Two-night getaway cruise (Wednesday) Balcony (from S$399 for the first person)

Three-night escapade cruise (Sunday) Balcony (from S$699 for the first person)

Do note that there is an additional port charge of S$60/pax

Promotion period: Nov. 1-11, 2021

Stay period: Selected sailing dates from Jan-Mar 2022

Book here .

PARKROYAL COLLECTION (Marina Bay and Pickering)

One-for-one stays

Room type: Urban room only from S$430 for both nights

Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021

Stay period: Selected dates from now till Mar. 3, 2022

Book here for PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay and here for PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering.

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road

One-for-one stays

Room type: One-bedroom suites from S$450 for both nights

Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021

Stay period: Selected dates from now till Mar. 31, 2022

Book here .

Dusit Thani Laguna

One-for-one stays

Room type: Deluxe Laguna City View Room with breakfast for two from S$786 for both nights

Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021

Stay period: Selected dates from now till Mar. 31, 2022

Book here .

JI Hotel Orchard

40 per cent off stays

Room type: Three days two nights Superior room with breakfast from S$187 for both nights

Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021

Stay period: Selected dates from now till Mar. 31 2022

Book here .

Promotions on attractions

Besides hotels, Klook is also offering one-for-one deals and other promotions for various attractions and events.

Here are some of the one-for-one deals.

Pop-up Disney

One-for-one admission tickets

Usual price: S$26

Seven themed experiences inspired by Mickey Mouse.

Promotion period: Nov. 11, 2021

Book here with the promo code < POPUPDISNEY >.

Singapore Zoo

One-for-one admission tickets

Usual price: from S$36.90

Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021

Book here .

Universal Studios Singapore

One-for-one admission tickets

Usual price: from S$69

Promotion period: Nov. 11-14, 2021

Book here .

Bungy Jump at Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett

One-for-one admission tickets

Usual price: from S$79

Take the leap from AJ Hackett’s 47-metre high bungy jump platform

Promotion period: Nov. 11, 2021

Book here .

Southern Islands Yacht Tour

One-for-one admission tickets

Usual price: from S$118

Three hours yacht sailing around the Southern islands (90 minutes sailing, 90 minutes dock at Lazarus island pier)

Includes a guide, basic sailing lessons by skipper and a halal-certified light meal and refreshment

Promotion period: now till Nov. 21, 2021

Book here .

Other deals and promotions

Promotion period: now till Nov. 21, 2021

UOB Cardmembers can enjoy S$11 off sitewide with a minimum spend of S$70 when you check out with the promo code <UOBPLAYWITHKLOOK>.

Eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers

To secure the best price, don’t forget to utilise your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers when booking Klook’s 11.11 deals before the vouchers expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

View the list of promotions on attractions and staycations during Klook’s 11.11 sale here.

Overseas travel

For those who have overseas travel planned, check out these one-for-one promotions for Citibank cardmembers which include:

Disneyland in California

The Louvre Museum Tour in Paris

Heathrow Express in London

Lotte World in Seoul

Castle Tour in Munich

In addition, look out for the lineup of promo codes here to get up to S$60 off these bookings.

This sponsored article in collaboration with Klook made the writer want to go on a staycation.