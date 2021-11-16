Back

KK Women's & Children's Hospital invites children aged 5-11 for Covid-19 vaccination trial

The findings from the trial will help to inform public health vaccination policies to protect children against Covid-19, KKH said.

Low Jia Ying | November 16, 2021, 06:18 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) is inviting children aged five to 11 years old to participate in a Covid-19 vaccination trial, it said in a Facebook post today (Nov. 16).

This comes after an announcement by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a press conference yesterday (Nov. 15), that Singapore is progressing with its children vaccination trials and that KKH would be overseeing the project.

Eligibility criteria

KKH outlined some basic criteria for suitable candidates for the trial.

They have to be between five and 11 years old, planning to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, and had no previous Covid-19 infection.

KKH also said that volunteers would be provided with "reimbursement".

However, it was not specified in the post what this reimbursement would be.

KKH said in its post: "The data gathered from this study will help inform public health vaccination policy to protect children against Covid-19."

It then invited interested children or their parents to complete a short screening questionnaire to determine the child's eligibility.

KKH also added that parents or caregivers may complete the form on behalf of eligible participants.

During a previous press conference on Nov. 8, Ong noted a recent rise in the number of children with Covid-19.

A press release from the Ministry of Health on the same day said that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination will decide on a recommendation for Covid vaccines for children, likely before the end of November.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via KK Women's and Children's Hospital/Google Maps

Who is Rebecca Lim's mystery fiancé?

Here's what we know.

November 16, 2021, 06:03 PM

If you’re not getting hard in the morning as a man, it’s a good idea to get a check-up

We explain why morning wood is a sign of good health.

November 16, 2021, 06:00 PM

S'pore's Temasek halts new investments in Chinese tech companies

Temasek will wait for more regulatory clarity.

November 16, 2021, 05:30 PM

Brazilian cow up for slaughter escapes & slips down a waterslide

That's one dirty cow.

November 16, 2021, 05:05 PM

How to navigate your way through the drinks menu at Japanese izakayas so you won’t look like a noob

You’re welcome.

November 16, 2021, 05:00 PM

Elderly man, 83, still fixes bicycles at Pasir Ris void deck to pay for kidney dialysis

He has been at the same area close to two decades.

November 16, 2021, 04:31 PM

Fuk Hing Gin changes name to Fok Hing Gin in UK after public complains Fuk Hing Gin sounds offensive

Ignorant of Cantonese, these Westerners.

November 16, 2021, 04:07 PM

S'pore man, 36, fined S$3,200 for urinating in woman's shoe, previously fined S$5,000 for twice pleasuring himself with women's shoes

He asked in court for his identity to be concealed.

November 16, 2021, 02:49 PM

Some Grab services down in S'pore, drivers, delivery riders & consumers affected

Affected since today morning.

November 16, 2021, 11:31 AM

Gong Cha S'pore launching KitKat-flavoured bubble tea on Nov. 19

Have a break, have a KitKat bubble tea.

November 16, 2021, 11:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.