KK Women's & Children's Hospital invites children aged 5-11 for Covid-19 vaccination trial

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) is inviting children aged five to 11 years old to participate in a Covid-19 vaccination trial, it said in a Facebook post today (Nov. 16).

This comes after an announcement by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a press conference yesterday (Nov. 15), that Singapore is progressing with its children vaccination trials and that KKH would be overseeing the project.

Eligibility criteria

KKH outlined some basic criteria for suitable candidates for the trial.

They have to be between five and 11 years old, planning to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, and had no previous Covid-19 infection.

KKH also said that volunteers would be provided with "reimbursement".

However, it was not specified in the post what this reimbursement would be.

KKH said in its post: "The data gathered from this study will help inform public health vaccination policy to protect children against Covid-19."

It then invited interested children or their parents to complete a short screening questionnaire to determine the child's eligibility.

KKH also added that parents or caregivers may complete the form on behalf of eligible participants.

During a previous press conference on Nov. 8, Ong noted a recent rise in the number of children with Covid-19.

A press release from the Ministry of Health on the same day said that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination will decide on a recommendation for Covid vaccines for children, likely before the end of November.

Top image via KK Women's and Children's Hospital/Google Maps