Kim Lim & new fiancé are giving away free meals and SIA air tickets to frontline & essential workers

"We want to thank them for every effort they have put in,” said Lim.

Zi Shan Kow | November 04, 2021, 04:27 PM

Billionaire heiress and entrepreneur Kim Lim and her new fiancé are embarking on a philanthropic project to show their appreciation for frontline healthcare workers.

Meals for hospital staff

The couple, who got engaged on Sep. 30, is giving away two meals a day for 1,500 frontline staff at various hospitals around Singapore for a week, starting Saturday (Nov. 6).

The initiative is in collaboration with F&B company Fei Siong Group, which gave her a discount on local favourite eateries like Encik Tan, reported 8 Days.

“With the rise in cases, sometimes all we need is a push to keep us going,” said Lim, in a press release by her social enterprise, KelHealth Group.

"Things have been tough for the frontliners and those invisible people we don’t see working hard in the background, like our cleaners or janitors...We want to remind them, through our love of food, that there are people out here who are cheering them on. We want to thank them for every effort they have put in.”

Collaboration with SIA

Lim is also currently in talks with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to gift air tickets to essential workers to plan their overseas travels to their homes and families.

With this initiative, the social enterprise hopes to give hope to frontliners who have not met their loved ones in almost two years since the start of the pandemic.

Lim told 8 Days that the idea came to her when the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced its decision to lift the suspension on overseas travel for healthcare workers.

She said that she admires healthcare workers for their "courage and strength", and that their work "can be tiring and mentally draining".

In July this year, Lim distributed special care packages to over 1,100 healthcare personnels at Fullerton Health.

Top images by KelHealth Group and Kim Lim/Instagram.

