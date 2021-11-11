Back

2006 Toyota Rush in S’pore turned into Jurassic Park car, wheels imported from Japan to complete look

Wild ride.

Lean Jinghui | November 11, 2021, 03:05 PM

Here's a photo of four Jurassic Park T-rexes taking over a HDB parking space in Singapore.

With the dinosaurs standing alongside a very familiar-looking car – that is, one of the most iconic cars in movie history – the Jungle Cruiser from the Jurassic Park series.

Jurassic Park brought to life

Its owner, Clarence Tan, 39, shared with Mothership that the photo had come about after a friend contacted him to borrow his car for a dinosaur-themed wedding photoshoot.

In case you're wondering, the photoshoot followed current Covid-19 guidelines for photography production, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA):

  • No more than 50 personnel (including photographer, talent and/or clients) on location, including no more than 20 persons (talent/persons to be photographed who may be unmasked if necessary), at any given time.

Tan shared that he was surprised by the photos.

A Toyota Rush

The Jurassic Park car itself is Tan's first-ever car, a 2006 Toyota Rush that he has owned for 15 years.

Placed alongside some jungle greenery and barricaded fences like in the movies, it looks straight outta the movies.

Top photo is Tan's car, bottom photo are the original cars from the Jurassic Park movie

For the kids

A classic car collector, Tan shared that he had originally outfitted the car for his four kids, two of whom are "absolutely crazy" over dinosaurs.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mystery Machine and Friends (@mysteryvan1991)

By chance, Tan realised that his Toyota Rush was almost exactly similar in shape to the Ford Explorer in the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie, except that the Rush is a little shorter, which was why he had decided to "wrap it".

Jurassic Park car model. Courtesy of Tan.

The outfitting of the car itself cost him S$1,800, with another S$800 spent on the wheels, imported from Japan.

A friend had managed to find the exact wheels of the original Ford Explorer, which happened to be "of the same exact size and dimension" as that of Tan's Toyota Rush.

And voila, the finished product, completed in December 2020.

Also owns Mystery Machine and Mr Bean cars

If you recognise Tan's name, that's because Tan is also the proud owner of the real-life Mystery Machine from the Scooby-Doo series, and the Mr Bean car.

All of Tan's uniquely outfitted cars in Singapore

The cars are so unique that whenever Tan sends them in for their annual inspection, he receives the following comment:

"Inspector always say, I will remember you because not so many vehicles are that colourful."

But on whether he has a "favourite", Tan shared candidly:

"If I were to keep one car, I would keep the Toyota as I [have] owned it since Day 1, and it is my first car!"

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images courtesy of Clarence Tan or via @mysteryvan1991 Instagram

