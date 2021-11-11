FAS technical director quits citing 'health & personal reasons', joins Australian club next day

One day after leaving the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), Joseph Palatsides was unveiled as the new head of Academy Coaching for Australian club Melbourne Victory.

According to the FAS, the 56-year-old cited "health and personal reasons brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic" as the reasons behind his decision to step down as technical director.

Palatsides had overseen the development of football in Singapore since May 2019, before signing a two-year extension to his contract earlier in June 2021.

In a statement on the FAS website, Palatsides thanked the FAS council and management for their support during his tenure.

"I am both sorry and disappointed that the current Covid-19 circumstances have resulted with me unfortunately having to make this very difficult decision to end this relationship prematurely, where being with my family at this juncture is of huge importance," he added.

The Australian will continue in the role until the end of the year, before joining Melbourne Victory where he will oversee all coaching across the club's academy and will serve as the head coach of the club's reserve team.

"Joe comes to the Club as one of the country’s most well-rounded coaches with a proven track record in nurturing some of Australia’s best players," said Victory director of football John Didulica on the club's website.

"No impact at any level"

FAS president Lim Kia Tong called Palatside's departure unfortunate while noting the FAS's priority of its staff's well-being.

He also credited the technical director as having "laid down the foundation for an aligned football philosophy together with the national staff coaches".

However, a report by The Straits Times highlighted that not everyone seemed to hold the 56-year-old in similarly high regard.

A poll conducted by the paper of 20 officials, coaches, and players returned an average rating of 3.35 out of 10 for Palatside's two-and-a-half-year tenure.

"He had no impact at any level," said one unnamed coach.

More moderate in his assessment was Geylang International coach Md Noor Ali, who told ST that it was hard to judge Palatsides as his time with the FAS coincided with a global pandemic.

"He may have had the plans but it was not possible to execute them during this period."

ST also reported that Palatside's abrupt resignation five months after signing an extension, and his next-day appointment at Melbourne Victory had "raised the ire of some in the local scene".

