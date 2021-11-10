Back

Johor will fight poverty due to Covid-19 as it waits for borders to reopen with S'pore: Chief minister

Nevertheless, he believes that Johoreans can turn existing challenges into "valuable opportunities".

Kayla Wong | November 10, 2021, 04:29 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Johor state government will focus on resolving the issues of poverty and social mobility that were brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, while it waits for cross-border travel with Singaore to resume, Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Speaking at the virtual 13th Leaders in Administration Programme organised by Singapore's Civil Service College Singapore, Hasni said the pandemic has led many households to fall into poverty or experience a drop in income.

"Many households are vulnerable to post-pandemic economic shocks, despite the cautious reopening of economic sectors and the ease of human movement," he said.

He also said the closure of borders between Johor and Singapore has impacted businesses and the livelihoods of people.

"The closure of the world's busiest border crossings is economically hurtful and socially harmful for all involved," he said.

Hasni added that he has noticed how the "once-bustling streets of Johor Bahru City Centre" are now quiet with "little or no commercial activity".

"Small traders are feeling the pinch, workers in the retail and hospitality sectors are being relieved from their jobs, sometimes with minimal compensation."

Johor has allocated more than RM550 million (S$178.5 million) through three economic stimulus packages to help provide financial relief for those who needed it, since the start of the first movement control order in March last year, according to The Star.

Stronger cooperation with Singapore amid the pandemic

Nevertheless, despite the challenges faced by some Johoreans at the moment, Hasni said he believes that Malaysia and Johor will be able to recover quickly and "turn existing challenges into valuable opportunities".

This is done through stronger cooperation with the Singapore government and various bodies in the private sector in Singapore, he said, adding that the "biggest opportunity" that came from the pandemic is to "make better use of Johor's dynamic relationship with Singapore.

He also said he looked forward to visiting the Johor Economic, Tourism, and Culture Office (JETCO) in Singapore, which will be ready by the second quarter of 2022.

In addition, Hasni said the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport, which is set to launch on Nov. 29, is "an excellent start" to resume the opening of the Causeway and the Second Link border crossing.

At the moment, both countries are having ongoing "detailed discussions" on a similar vaccinated travel scheme across the Causeway and the Second Link, where "good progress" is being made, according to a joint press release by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart, Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Hasni Mohammad/Facebook 

M'sian rapper Namewee rakes in S$1 million in cryptocurrency within 3 hours of launching NFTs

He launched 100 NFTs based on his song "Go NFT".

November 10, 2021, 04:25 PM

Jesseca Liu's cat dies after battling pancreatic cancer for 3 months

Rest in peace.

November 10, 2021, 04:00 PM

M'sian man, 38, fined S$2,000 for repeatedly masturbating on MRT train around other passengers

He asked for a lighter sentence as he wanted to default and serve his eight-day imprisonment term initially.

November 10, 2021, 03:57 PM

EU removes S'pore from recommended list of countries for which 'travel restrictions should be lifted'

The decision was based on criteria covering "the epidemiological situation and overall response to Covid-19".

November 10, 2021, 03:32 PM

Rest of world has responsibility & agency to shape global trends amid US-China rivalry: Chan Chun Sing

Both global powers have the opportunity to demonstrate leadership by example.

November 10, 2021, 02:54 PM

S'pore hospitals bringing in volunteers to stop nurses burning out

Hospitals are also finding ways to retain healthcare workers.

November 10, 2021, 02:47 PM

Man allegedly steals 20 cans of beer from Bedok North supermarket, returns & pays for them later

The man was subsequently arrested for theft.

November 10, 2021, 02:26 PM

NTU scientists invent window material that blocks up to 70% of heat without blocking view

With the flick of a switch.

November 10, 2021, 01:59 PM

Rubbish bins float in knee-deep floodwaters in Bukit Timah on Nov. 9

After heavy rain.

November 10, 2021, 01:45 PM

Cuppage Plaza cafe offers authentic Taiwanese breakfast fare like omelettes & toast below S$6

Next best thing to flying to Taiwan.

November 10, 2021, 01:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.