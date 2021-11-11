Back

Tickets to JJ Lin's in-person charity concert in S'pore on Nov. 27 & 28 only available through balloting

You can still catch the concert via live stream on Nov. 28.

Karen Lui | November 11, 2021, 01:28 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In October, homegrown Mandopop singer JJ Lin announced a two-day concert in Singapore in November.

More details about the concert were shared on his social media pages on Nov. 10.

Lin told Lianhe Zaobao that the pandemic has allowed him to "slow down [his] pace of life after having worked all over the world in the past.

He said, "In the past couple of months, I've had more time to spend with family and develop more ideas about life and music."

He further hoped that his performance and music would be able to "give everyone positive energy to get through this difficult period together".

How much?

This concert marks Lin's first in-person concert in two years since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Image via JJ Lin's Facebook page.

Spanning approximately 100 minutes, it will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre on Nov. 27 and 28 at 7:30pm.

Tickets will be sold in pairs at the following prices:

  • VIP: S$688 for two tickets

  • A-Reserve: S$538 for two tickets

  • B-Reserve: S$388 for two tickets

  • C-Reserve: S$288 for two tickets

An additional S$4 booking fee applies to each ticket.

More details on the submission process will be announced on the event website on Nov. 15.

To avoid congestion on the booking platform, the tickets will be available for the public to purchase via the ballot on Nov. 16 from 10am to 11:49pm.

The selected audience members will then need to make a donation before they will be allowed into the venue to view the concert.

Ticket sale proceeds will go to vulnerable communities served by Community Chest.

You can go here for more information on ticketing.

Tickets will not be available for on-site sale if they are sold out during the pre-sale.

Only a limited number of tickets are available due to limited venue capacity in adherence to safe distancing measures.

Live stream on Nov. 28

If you are unable to attend the concert in-person, you can still catch the live stream on Nov. 28 via the following platforms:

Read more

Top image via JJ Lin's Facebook page.

124 arrested at KTV birthday party in M'sia over suspected triad activity and drug use

Ages ranging from 15 to 70.

November 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

90 residents evacuated after PAB catches fire at Macpherson HDB corridor

A SCDF paramedic assessed two persons for breathing difficulties, but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

November 11, 2021, 12:31 PM

S'pore man started making cheeseburgers to fulfil wife's cravings. He now sells them for S$10.90 each

So, this is love.

November 11, 2021, 12:25 PM

TraceTogether app update has animated otter & green background for faster verification

Cute!

November 11, 2021, 12:24 PM

SIA flight tickets from S'pore to KL rise to S$616 for 2022 CNY period

Specific details about the VTL have yet to be announced.

November 11, 2021, 12:23 PM

Woman, 34, allegedly uses family member's TraceTogether token to go out while on self-isolation, gets arrested

She will be charged in court on Nov. 12.

November 11, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore family in mourning gives elderly man red packet after he danced along during funeral send-off

His actions confused some bystanders at first.

November 11, 2021, 11:51 AM

11 hair care deals you don’t want to miss at Guardian’s 11.11 mega sale from Nov. 11 - 17, 2021

Buy one, get one free on hair colour products.

November 11, 2021, 10:55 AM

China & US issue surprise joint statement at COP26, promise to work together to address climate change

This joint statement came amid ongoing tension between the two countries.

November 11, 2021, 09:15 AM

Beloved Hougang Green cat, FeiMao, dies, residents put up memorial & lay flowers

She integrated successfully into the community and residents looked out for her.

November 11, 2021, 05:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.