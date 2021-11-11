Tickets to JJ Lin's in-person charity concert in S'pore on Nov. 27 & 28 only available through balloting

In October, homegrown Mandopop singer JJ Lin announced a two-day concert in Singapore in November.

More details about the concert were shared on his social media pages on Nov. 10.

Lin told Lianhe Zaobao that the pandemic has allowed him to "slow down [his] pace of life after having worked all over the world in the past.

He said, "In the past couple of months, I've had more time to spend with family and develop more ideas about life and music."

He further hoped that his performance and music would be able to "give everyone positive energy to get through this difficult period together".

How much?

This concert marks Lin's first in-person concert in two years since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Spanning approximately 100 minutes, it will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre on Nov. 27 and 28 at 7:30pm.

Tickets will be sold in pairs at the following prices:

VIP: S$688 for two tickets

A-Reserve: S$538 for two tickets

B-Reserve: S$388 for two tickets

C-Reserve: S$288 for two tickets

An additional S$4 booking fee applies to each ticket.

More details on the submission process will be announced on the event website on Nov. 15.

To avoid congestion on the booking platform, the tickets will be available for the public to purchase via the ballot on Nov. 16 from 10am to 11:49pm.

The selected audience members will then need to make a donation before they will be allowed into the venue to view the concert.

Ticket sale proceeds will go to vulnerable communities served by Community Chest.

You can go here for more information on ticketing.

Tickets will not be available for on-site sale if they are sold out during the pre-sale.

Only a limited number of tickets are available due to limited venue capacity in adherence to safe distancing measures.

Live stream on Nov. 28

If you are unable to attend the concert in-person, you can still catch the live stream on Nov. 28 via the following platforms:

Top image via JJ Lin's Facebook page.