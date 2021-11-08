Back

Japan records zero daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 15 months

Japan has done very well since the peak recorded at the end of the Olympic Games.

Sulaiman Daud | November 08, 2021, 12:57 PM

Japan has reported zero daily deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in 15 months.

Asia Nikkei reported that on Sunday (Nov. 7) that it was the first time no such deaths have been reported since Aug. 2, 2020.

Japan success in fighting Covid-19

According to ABC News, Japan saw a surge in cases in late August, following the hosting of the Olympic Games.

Daily cases peaked at 26,000.

But according to Asia Nikkei on the Nov. 7 tally, "Daily new cases came to 162, but severely ill patients did not budge from Saturday's tally of 100."

Japan's success in smashing the Covid wave has puzzled experts, who said that more than one factor could be responsible.

The country has adopted a "vaccine-plus" strategy, with over 70 per cent of the population having been fully vaccinated, but also with measures like social-distancing and mask-wearing.

Life in the capital, Tokyo, has largely gone "back to normal", with certain restrictions such as the sale of alcohol in bars being lifted.

Japan also lifted its "state of emergency" on Oct. 1.

However, some experts cautioned that the country may see another uptick in cases during the coming winter months, as people may gather in poorly ventilated bars or restaurants, or at office parties.

Photo by 🔮🌊💜✨ on Unsplash

