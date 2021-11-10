Back

IKEA M'sia does entirely black soft serve in addition to big black hotdog

We want it here too.

Mandy How | November 10, 2021, 05:17 PM

While Singaporeans are going bonkers over the extraordinarily long charcoal hotdog, Malaysia's IKEA has that and an entirely black soft serve.

Going for RM1.90 each (~S$0.60), the Charcoal Caramel Soft Serve is available across the causeway from Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2021.

It's not a winner taste-wise, judging by an Instagram review, but the aesthetics are enough to make up for it.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @coconutcandyy

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Hor (@snakesolidus)

Unlike Singapore's, their version of the charcoal hotdog comes with a nacho cheese drizzle, which makes it extra attractive.

Photo via IKEA Cheras Fan Club/Facebook

You can get both items in a set for RM5.50 (~S$1.80).

But it's fine, we have the shark buns.

Top image via @coconutcandyy on Instagram, IKEA Cheras Fan Club/Facebook

