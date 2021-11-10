IKEA M'sia does entirely black soft serve in addition to big black hotdog

While Singaporeans are going bonkers over the extraordinarily long charcoal hotdog, Malaysia's IKEA has that and an entirely black soft serve.

Going for RM1.90 each (~S$0.60), the Charcoal Caramel Soft Serve is available across the causeway from Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2021.

It's not a winner taste-wise, judging by an Instagram review, but the aesthetics are enough to make up for it.

Unlike Singapore's, their version of the charcoal hotdog comes with a nacho cheese drizzle, which makes it extra attractive.

You can get both items in a set for RM5.50 (~S$1.80).

But it's fine, we have the shark buns.

Top image via @coconutcandyy on Instagram, IKEA Cheras Fan Club/Facebook