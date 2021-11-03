S'poreans can go for 'daycation' at Snow City's ice hotel exhibition from Nov. 3, 2021

Snow City's "Ice Hotel Gallery" is here to provide a slightly different view for the year-end festivities in Singapore, even if you can't travel abroad.

Set to start on Nov. 3, the Ice Hotel Gallery is Snow City's latest attraction and a permanent exhibit that will replace the Arctic Snow Playground.

It features five ice and snow art installation zones across a 17-metre snow field, with sculptures entirely carved out of ice by artist Jeffrey Ng.

Ice installations

The Ice Hotel Gallery simulates ice hotels found in Finland, Norway and Sweden, with temperatures measuring at -5 degrees.

The five ice and snow art installation zones include:

Ice Bar

Singapore's Iconic History

Throne of the Sea

Ice Hotel Dining

Ice Bed

Guests can also swing by the Ice Bar to grab a drink while sitting on chairs and couches made of ice.

Ice Bar

Here's a look at some of the other zones:

Singapore's Iconic History

Ice Hotel Dining

Throne of the Sea

Ice Bed

Animals, flora and fauna

The other ice sculptures at the exhibition depict scenes with animals, flora, and fauna.

Details

Tickets to the Ice Hotel Gallery are priced from S$17 and includes access to other areas of Snow City, including the Snow Field and Arctic Snow Slide.

Book your tickets via Snow City's website or Klook.

View Snow City's Facebook post here:

Snow City

Address: Snow City Singapore, 21 Jurong Town Hall Road, Snow City Building, Singapore 609433

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm

Saturday to Sunday, School and Public Holidays, 10am to 6pm

Top photos via Snow City