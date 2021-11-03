S'poreans can go for 'daycation' at Snow City's ice hotel exhibition from Nov. 3, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Snow City's "Ice Hotel Gallery" is here to provide a slightly different view for the year-end festivities in Singapore, even if you can't travel abroad.
Set to start on Nov. 3, the Ice Hotel Gallery is Snow City's latest attraction and a permanent exhibit that will replace the Arctic Snow Playground.
It features five ice and snow art installation zones across a 17-metre snow field, with sculptures entirely carved out of ice by artist Jeffrey Ng.
Ice installations
The Ice Hotel Gallery simulates ice hotels found in Finland, Norway and Sweden, with temperatures measuring at -5 degrees.
The five ice and snow art installation zones include:
- Ice Bar
- Singapore's Iconic History
- Throne of the Sea
- Ice Hotel Dining
- Ice Bed
Guests can also swing by the Ice Bar to grab a drink while sitting on chairs and couches made of ice.
Ice Bar
Here's a look at some of the other zones:
Singapore's Iconic History
Ice Hotel Dining
Throne of the Sea
Ice Bed
Animals, flora and fauna
The other ice sculptures at the exhibition depict scenes with animals, flora, and fauna.
Details
Tickets to the Ice Hotel Gallery are priced from S$17 and includes access to other areas of Snow City, including the Snow Field and Arctic Snow Slide.
Book your tickets via Snow City's website or Klook.
Snow City
Address: Snow City Singapore, 21 Jurong Town Hall Road, Snow City Building, Singapore 609433
Opening hours:
Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm
Saturday to Sunday, School and Public Holidays, 10am to 6pm
