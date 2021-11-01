Back

S'pore's first-ever hot air balloon ride at Marina Bay opening soon

Up, up and away.

Fasiha Nazren | November 01, 2021, 09:53 PM

If you've spotted a hot air balloon in Singapore lately, you're not seeing things.

Many have seen the hot air balloon up in the air around Marina Bay for about a month now.

Video from @reukarranric on TikTok.

Hot air balloon in Marina Bay

The cat's out of the bag: the first-ever hot air balloon in Singapore is lifting off very soon.

Ballons Du Monde, the company behind the hot air balloon, said in an Instagram Story that they have been conducting training and testing at the open Bayfront Event Space.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BALLONS DU MONDE (@ballonsdumonde)

Here's what it looks like from down here:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BALLONS DU MONDE (@ballonsdumonde)

And here's what it looks like from up in the sky:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BALLONS DU MONDE (@ballonsdumonde)

Unfortunately, it won't be open to the public anytime soon.

According to Ballons Du Monde, there is no exact launch date yet as they are still training to ensure the "best and safest experience for everyone".

Is it really the first hot air balloon in Singapore?

If you thought that the DHL Balloon from many years back was the first hot air balloon in Singapore, you're technically wrong.

The DHL Balloon which launched in 2006 and ceased operations in 2008 was a tethered helium balloon, which lifts off the ground after it is filled with helium, a gas that is lighter than air.

A hot air balloon, on the other hand, relies on board burners to heat up the air in order to generate lift.

The more you know.

Top image from @ballonsdumonde on Instagram.

