Heng Swee Keat once played ‘friendly’ game with S'porean badminton champion Loh Kean Yew

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has congratulated Singapore's national shuttlers, Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min, for their recent performance in Germany.

Loh emerged as the men's singles champion at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 during the event.

The 24-year-old, who ranked 39th in the world, defeated the Malaysian, ranked eighth in the world, to win the title on Sunday (Nov. 7). He's the first ever Singaporean male to win a Superseries/Super 500+ event.

Yeo finished second in the women's singles at the Hylo Open.

Heng offered congratulations to both Loh and Yeo in a Facebook post, urging them to "keep going".

Friendly shuttle

In his post, Heng also wrote that he met Loh and a few national badminton players at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria some months ago.

There, they "played some friendly rallies."

An 11-second video accompanying Heng's post showed him — sporting an East Coast polo tee and sports shoes — hitting a shuttlecock back and forth.

Relatively chill.

Heng had previously posted a photo of him and Loh in August, saying that they had a game:

Largest badminton hall in S'pore

The Singapore EXPO has repurposed its halls into recreational spaces.

With 20 indoor badminton courts, it is now has the largest badminton hall in the country.

Aside from badminton courts, there are two courts for pickleball as well, making for a total of 22 indoor courts in the hall.

Top photo via Heng Swee Keat/FB