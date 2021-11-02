Harry Potter x Le Creuset collection now at Takashimaya S'pore, prices from S$109

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Adult Potterheads have new items to lust over: the Harry Potter x Le Creuset collection.
The kitchenware come at no small price, however. Expect to pay over S$100 for a set of four mugs, and up to S$599 for a pot.
But no harm looking at photos online. No harm at all.
1. Spellcasting Spatulas (S$109)
There are four spatulas in this set.
2. Hogwarts Houses Dessert Plates (S$129)
The plates come in a set of four as well, measuring 17cm across.
3. Magical Mugs (S$149)
The four mugs have a 400ml capacity each. And at this price they'd better turn water into wine.
4. Lord Voldemort Rectangular Covered Casserole (S$199)
Matte black finish. Death Eater's mark. Cool.
5. Harry Potter Quidditch Marseille (S$479)
20cm across, with a golden snitch for a handle.
6. Harry Potter Cherry Red (S$599)
This pot is slightly larger at 26cm across, and features Harry Potter's face on the lid with his lightning scar as a handle.
For those with the dough to spare, you can find the collection in limited quantities at the Household Department in Basement 1.
Top image via Takashimaya Singapore
