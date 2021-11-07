Back

S'pore football captain Hariss Harun gets Covid-19

Another blow to Singapore football.

Belmont Lay | November 07, 2021, 12:37 PM

Singapore football captain, Hariss Harun, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirmed on Nov. 7, 2021.

He tested positive after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test earlier in the week, FAS said in a brief statement, which did not mention if the player has been vaccinated.

Out for next few games

Hariss' Covid-19 positive status rules him out of the upcoming training camp in Dubai, where the Lions are scheduled to play two international friendlies.

Hariss since has been placed in self-isolation and his condition will be further monitored, FAS said.

FAS added that the rest of the Singapore national team players and backroom staff have undergone and returned negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) results on a daily basis.

The contingent has also undertaken the pre-departure PCR test on Nov. 6 as part of the requirements before flying to Dubai on Monday, Nov. 8, where they have all been cleared for the travel.

The FAS said it will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that the health and safety of the national team are prioritised as they continue their preparations for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020.

FAS did not mention if Hariss will be match fit by then.

All photos via Hariss Harun & FAS Instagram

