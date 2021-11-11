11 hair care deals you don’t want to miss at Guardian’s 11.11 mega sale from Nov. 11 - 17, 2021

If you’ve wondered why you’re prone to bad hair days, it’s not just your luck.

Giving up on your favourite hair styling tools or processes isn’t the only solution either.

Now that November 11 is finally here, it’s a good time to stock up on your hair care essentials as Guardian is holding its 11.11 sale.

Look forward to a range of shampoos, serums, tonics, and hair colours for all hair types that include brands exclusive to Guardian such as Dr. Groot, Aprilskin, Moremo, and Jul7Me.

Damaged hair

1. OGX Anti-Breakage Keratin Oil Shampoo 385ml (30 per cent discount)

Original Price: S$16.90

Sale Price: S$11.80

2. Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 200ml (30 per cent discount)

Original Price: S$24.90

Sale Price: S$17.40

3. Botaneco Garden Camellia & Rice Oil Damage Repair Hair Oil 95ml (30 per cent discount)

Original Price: S$7.90

Sale Price: S$5.50

Hair Loss

4. Dr. Groot Anti Hair Loss Shampoo – Thin 400ml (30 per cent discount)

Original Price: S$25.90

Sale Price: S$18.10

5. Jul7me Sunset Freesia Shampoo 500ml (30 per cent discount)

Original Price: S$22.90

Sale Price: S$16

6. Michiru Hair Growth Tonic 130g (30 per cent discount)

Original Price: S$48.90

Sale Price: S$34.20

7. Trichoderm Women Intensive Reactive Serum 10 X 7ml (30 per cent discount)

Original Price: S$109.90

Sale Price: S$76.90

Hair dyes for grey hair coverage

8. Ryo Mild Formula HairDye- 5.0 Natural Brown 120g (Buy one get one free)

Original Price: S$18.90 for one

Sale Price: S$18.90 for two (Available in Guardian stores)

9. Cielo Cream 5P Dark Pure Brown 226g (Buy one get one free)

Original Price: S$17.90 for one

Sale Price: S$17.90 for two

Hair dyes for subtle ash tones

10. Aprilskin Turn Up Colour Cream Ash Latte 206g (Buy one get one free)

Original Price: S$15 for one

Sale Price: S$15 for two

11. Moremo Keratin Hair Colour Ash Grey 120g (Buy one get one free)

Original Price: S$18.90 for one

Sale Price: S$18.90 for two

S$19.90 massage pillow with minimum S$80 spend

With a minimum of S$80 spend in a single receipt, customers can purchase an Ogawa Massage Pillow at S$19.90, while stocks last.

Check out Guardian’s Instagram and Facebook pages for more information on their 11.11 sale.

Click here to start shopping for more deals.

The 11.11 sale promotion is valid for regular-priced items, excluding Low Prices Locked products, promotional packs, and products from Klorane, Liese, and Rene Furterer.

Terms and conditions apply, while stocks last.

This sponsored article by Guardian encouraged the writer to save up for the upcoming 11.11 deals.

Top image by Guardian.