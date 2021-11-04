Back

GST on low-value goods imported into S'pore needed to ensure level playing field for local businesses: Indranee Rajah

The bill was passed in Parliament on Nov. 2.

Jason Fan | November 04, 2021, 03:15 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All imported goods will soon have Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on them, after a bill was passed in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov. 2).

Currently, imported goods brought in via sea or land, as well as items above S$400 that are imported in via air or post are already subject to GST.

The new changes will take effect from Jan. 1, 2023, and will be extended to low-value goods worth up to S$400 that are imported via air or post.

GST to be introduced for B2C imported non-digital services

Under the Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, GST will also be introduced for business-to-consumer (B2C) imported non-digital services, such as live interaction with overseas providers of educational learning and tele medicine.

These imported goods and services are currently not subject to GST. These changes were announced in the Feb. 2021 Budget Statement and has taken into account feedback from the July 2021 public consultation.

According to Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah, the changes are necessary to ensure a level playing field for local businesses, and to allow them to compete effectively.

She also added that the amendments will keep Singapore's GST system resilient in a growing digital economy.

Update in GST treatment for supplies of media sales

In addition, the amended bill also updates the GST treatment for supplies of media sales.

Media sales refer to the sale of advertising space for hardcopy print and outdoor advertisements, advertising airtime for broadcasting via TV and radio, and web advertising via email, internet or mobile devices.

Currently, the basis for whether GST will be imposed on a supply of media sales depends on where the advertisement is circulated.

For example, if the media sales are circulated in Singapore, GST applies, while if such media sales are circulated abroad, then no GST will be imposed.

From Jan. 1, 2022, the GST treatment will be based on where the customer and where the direct beneficiary belongs.

This means that if the contractual customer of the media sales service belongs in Singapore, GST will be charged.

According to Indranee, the change is necessary as developments in digital technologies have changed the way that media sales are supplied, and made it more difficult for suppliers of digital media sales to determine the place of circulation of the advertisement.

Updates made to transitional rules

There will also be updates made to the transitional rules for changes in GST treatment.

The transitional rules under the GST Act and Regulations help taxpayers determine whether the old or new GST treatment applies, and were last amended in 2011.

According to Indranee, the proposed updated transitional rules will help prevent revenue risks, provide tax certainty and ease the compliance burden of taxpayers whenever there is a change in GST treatment.

These updated transitional rules will apply to changes such as the proposed change of GST treatment for supplies of media sales from Jan. 2, 2022.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash. 

3,635 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 3

The weekly infection growth rate has fallen below one.

November 03, 2021, 11:53 PM

Indonesia becomes first country to authorise Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Other countries expected to follow suit.

November 03, 2021, 10:13 PM

A no-holds-barred review of KFC's two new Zinger Pocketts

Nothing to shout about.

November 03, 2021, 09:37 PM

Sympathy, disappointment, resignation & WP's future: Local political commentators react to Raeesah Khan's admissions

Some mentioned the possibility of Raeesah Khan's resignation.

November 03, 2021, 09:26 PM

Pornsak, Michelle Chia & Addy Lee's company makes S$3.9 million in Facebook livestream sales over 2 months

Livestream sales gaining legs in Singapore.

November 03, 2021, 08:56 PM

Marvel's 'Eternals' rated M18 in S'pore by IMDA due to some homosexual references & sexy scenes

However, it is 'passed clean', which means that the movie shown here will be the full version, without any cuts.  

November 03, 2021, 08:15 PM

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean's wife passes away aged 67

Rest in peace.

November 03, 2021, 06:45 PM

S'pore's Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate may drop below 1.0 today, will some curbs be eased soon?

Another criteria for easing is that the hospital and ICU situation remains stable.

November 03, 2021, 06:35 PM

M'sian man, 65, comes to S'pore to stab daughter 17 times after thinking she sold family home

He blamed his daughter as the "mastermind" behind the sale of the house, and for "making him homeless".

November 03, 2021, 06:25 PM

S'pore sets realistic climate targets, not just aspirational ones: NUS research fellow

To attain these climate goals, or even go beyond, the responsibility to act cannot solely fall on the government.

November 03, 2021, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.