Some Grab services down in S'pore, drivers, delivery riders & consumers affected

Affected since today morning.

Fasiha Nazren | November 16, 2021, 11:31 AM

If you're wondering why you weren't able to get your daily commute or breakfast delivered this morning via Grab, that's because the app is currently not accessible.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, Nov. 16, Grab announced that some of its services are "not accessible" at the moment.

Consumers in other parts of Southeast Asia, including Philippines and Malaysia, are also affected.

Mothership understands that services including its transport and food delivery services have not been accessible to its consumers as early as 7:30am.

The super app also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Drivers, delivery riders and consumers affected

Grab drivers, delivery riders and consumers aired their grievances in the comment section of the Facebook post.

Drivers and delivery riders shared their concerns about their affected income.

Screenshot from Grab's Facebook page.

Screenshot from Grab's Facebook page.

Screenshot from Grab's Facebook page.

Screenshot from Grab's Facebook page.

Consumers also shared various issues faced including the app not being able to identify their location, to being charged a late fee of up to S$130 despite taking their rides on time.

Screenshot from Grab's Facebook page.

Screenshot from Grab's Facebook page.

Screenshot from Grab's Facebook page.

Screenshot from Grab's Facebook page.

Mothership has reached to Grab and will update this article when necessary.

Top image screenshot from Grab app.

