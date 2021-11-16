Gong Cha S'pore launching KitKat-flavoured bubble tea on Nov. 19

Gong Cha is launching a new drink in collaboration with confectionery brand KitKat.

KitKat bubble tea

Called the Milk Foam Choc-a-lot, the beverage is made with fresh milk base and mixed with the new and "decadent" KitKat spread.

The drink is also topped with bits of KitKat Bites Mix-in, in case it's not chocolatey enough.

This limited edition seasonal drink goes for S$6.80 per cup.

From Nov. 19

It will be available at all Gong Cha outlets from Nov. 19 till Dec. 31, 2021.

One can also get it via GrabFood, Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Top image from Gong Cha Singapore and Google Maps.