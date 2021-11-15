Back

30 men & 7 women, aged 21-66, under investigation for selling sex medicine, illegal massage & gambling in Geylang

Geylang back in business.

Belmont Lay | November 15, 2021, 06:21 PM

A total of 30 men and seven women, aged between 21 and 66, are being investigated in Singapore for various offences.

This was following a series of multi-agency enforcement operations conducted between Oct. 15 and 29, 2021.

The operations were led by Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Illegal gambling

As part of the enforcement efforts against illegal gambling activities, a total of seven men and one woman, aged between 34 and 66, were arrested for offences under the Remote Gambling Act.

Cash amounting to more than S$2,000 and various gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Sexual enhancement medicines

During the operation, three men, aged between 32 and 43, were investigated for various offences under the Health Products Act.

Cough syrup, assorted brands of sexual enhancement medicines and other illegal medicines with a street value of about S$16,000 were seized.

Secret society activities

In an operation against secret society activities and unlicensed massage establishment outlets, four men, aged between 21 and 45, were arrested for being members of unlawful societies.

Five women, aged between 26 and 45, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter.

Another 39-year-old woman was also arrested for an offence under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes

Two men, aged 34 and 40, were arrested for offences under the Customs Act.

A total of 12 other men, aged between 28 and 59, were issued with composition sums for offences under the Customs Act.

More than four cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

Illegal hawking

Another two men, aged 52 and 63, were allegedly involved in illegal hawking.

They were issued with summons under the Environmental Public Health Act for allegedly hawking secondhand goods, such as clothing and shoes, in a public place, without a valid licence from the SFA.

The goods displayed for sale were seized.

Investigations against all of the individuals are ongoing.

