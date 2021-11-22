2 grown ass men fight in Geylang & block traffic with their abandoned vehicles

A disagreement between two drivers ended up getting physical, with both men getting out of their cars and tussling on a grass patch next to the road.

Their abandoned vehicles, and at least one passenger, were left along Sims Avenue, near the intersection of Geylang Lorong 39.

Other drivers were not amused by their antics, which created a traffic obstruction for a good two minutes as the men brawled.

Onlookers eventually stepped in to help break up the fight, and the drivers got back into their cars.

A video of the incident was captured by someone from a nearby building, and made its way onto messaging apps, before eventually getting shared with Mothership by a reader.

What the video showed

At the start of the clip, as the men — still standing at this point — trade blows, someone shouts "Oi, police, police!"

The shouts were presumably an attempt to get the two men to stop fighting, as police do not appear to be at the scene.

A white car and a grey car can be seen stopped on the road.

The man wearing a white t-shirt pushes the other man, who is in a black top, causing him to stumble onto the grass patch near the road.

The men continue to tussle, even as other drivers sound their horns while the drivers' abandoned vehicles obstruct traffic.

At one point, the man wearing black manages a rugby-style tackle on the man in white, as a passenger from the grey car looks on.

Onlookers break up fight

Eventually, onlookers approach the men to break up the fight, starting with a man in grey, who manages to separate them rather quickly.

Other passersby then approach the scene, and help to keep the two combatants separated.

The men then reclaim their lost footwear, and get back into their respective cars.

But not before a final exchange of words:

While its not clear why a disagreement started between the two drivers, it is likely that they aren't fans of each others' road etiquette.

Full video

You can watch the full video here:

