Pet-friendly photo studio in Farrer Park offers LED-based shoots from S$50

If you're looking for a relatively affordable place to shoot some photos of yourself and some loved ones, you may wanna consider giving Freeflow a visit.

Freeflow is a photography studio located in Owen Road.

First LED-based photography studio

Opened in April 2021, it is said to be the first LED-based photography studio in Singapore and is helmed by photographer Benni Matchap.

Speaking to Mothership, Matchap shared that Freeflow aims to be an inclusive space for people to feel comfortable in their own skin.

"Photoshoots should be a fun experience for you and your friends," they said.

If you're wondering what an LED-based photography studio can do, here are some examples:

Matchap shared that the cosy studio can fit up to four people, and that there's also a space for customers to chill or get ready for the shoot.

Pet-friendly

The studio doesn't just take photographs of humans, but furkids too.

However, pet owners are reminded to bring the necessary items to keep their pets and the space clean.

Here's how much it costs:

30 minutes for one outfit: S$50

One hour for two outfits or a couple shoot: S$100

Prices are inclusive of photo editing.

Upon booking confirmation, Freeflow staff will assist the customers in planning the shoot, including helping to coordinate the outfits.

As for the LED set-up, customers can share a concept they have in mind with the photographer, or seek the photographer's recommendation.

Bookings can be made via a direct message to Freeflow's Instagram page.

Details

140 Owen Road Singapore 218940

Freeflow studio is open by appointment only.

Top image from @benmatchap and @freeflowsingapore's Instagram page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here