Free coconut Mr Softee with any purchase at 7-Eleven S'pore till Nov. 8, 2021

Enjoy some ice cream in the cooling weather.

Fasiha Nazren | November 07, 2021, 12:14 PM

7-Eleven is giving away a cup of free coconut-flavoured Mr Softee with any purchase on Nov. 7 and 8 to celebrate 11.7 Day.

Each cup is worth S$1.50.

While stocks last

To redeem the deal, one will have to present a 7-Eleven receipt before dispensing the ice cream.

The time-limited offer is available up to 100 cups per store per day.

Customers can only get one cup per receipt.

The deal is redeemable at 118 7-Eleven stores across Singapore.

You can find the full list here.

7-Eleven previously gave out free Mr Softee in August to celebrate Singapore's National Day.

While it was supposed to run from Aug. 9 till Aug. 22, the giveaway ended earlier on Aug. 17.

Top image from 7-Eleven Singapore's Facebook page and @laueric70 on Instagram.

