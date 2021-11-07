Free coconut Mr Softee with any purchase at 7-Eleven S'pore till Nov. 8, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
7-Eleven is giving away a cup of free coconut-flavoured Mr Softee with any purchase on Nov. 7 and 8 to celebrate 11.7 Day.Each cup is worth S$1.50.
While stocks last
To redeem the deal, one will have to present a 7-Eleven receipt before dispensing the ice cream.
The time-limited offer is available up to 100 cups per store per day.
Customers can only get one cup per receipt.
The deal is redeemable at 118 7-Eleven stores across Singapore.
You can find the full list here.
7-Eleven previously gave out free Mr Softee in August to celebrate Singapore's National Day.
While it was supposed to run from Aug. 9 till Aug. 22, the giveaway ended earlier on Aug. 17.
Top image from 7-Eleven Singapore's Facebook page and @laueric70 on Instagram.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.