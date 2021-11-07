Back

Marina One eatery can use some public support, trains special needs & disadvantaged youths for F&B industry

Youths here are taught the necessary skills for the industry.

Low Jia Ying | November 07, 2021, 08:36 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A restaurant that trains special needs and disadvantaged youths has opened a second outlet at Marina One — but it could use some public support due to the ongoing pandemic.

The restaurant, Food for a Social Cause, specifically trains youths who have an interest in the food and beverage industry, in the hopes that they will gain the relevant skills.

Restaurant was "so quiet"

A post in the Facebook group "Hawkers United - Dabao 2020" encouraged more people to patronise the restaurant, noting that it was "so quiet" during a recent visit there.

The patron observed that the youths working there were trained on how to take orders, greet, and serve customers, and that she could sense their dedication to their roles.

via.

"Let['s] give them a chance," her post read.

Set meals at S$14.90 nett, comes with drink and dessert

The meals sold are also reasonably priced, given the restaurant's location in the Marina Bay area.

Menu items vary according to the day of the week, and feature dishes from all around the world.

via.

A set meal is priced at S$14.90 nett, and comes with a drink and dessert.

The restaurant also sells cakes in various flavours including ondeh ondeh, yuzu osmanthus and Oreo cheescake.

via.

Set up by social enterprise

Food for a Social Cause was set up by social enterprise Singapore Fashion Runway on May 1 this year, with its first location at the Mediacorp campus.

The second outlet at Marina One was officially opened on Oct. 10.

Food for a Social Cause

Address: 5 Straits View #B2-04, Marina One The Heart, Singapore 018935

Opening hours: 12-5pm, Monday - Saturday

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Food for a Social Cause/FB.

Woman calls police 100 times as she upset HDB neighbour upstairs showers every morning the last 20 years

Choa Chu Kang resident unhappy people bathing in the morning.

November 07, 2021, 07:13 PM

Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock

He will abide by whatever the result, he said.

November 07, 2021, 06:39 PM

M'sian drug trafficker on death row 'knew what he was doing', S'pore courts found: MHA

The Court of Appeal affirmed the High Court's sentence.

November 07, 2021, 06:09 PM

M'sia company’s name & logo last 3 years was Meta before Facebook's Meta rebrand

Cheng also wondered if he should change the name of his company.

November 07, 2021, 04:56 PM

YouTube removes content of S'pore woman with anti-vax stance for violating community guidelines

However, it is unclear which community guidelines were not followed.

November 07, 2021, 04:21 PM

NParks to plant 5,000 trees to restore Labrador coastal forest

Home to many species.

November 07, 2021, 03:06 PM

BlueSG car wheel falls off entirely while travelling on S'pore road

Thankfully, the car was not travelling along the expressway at that time.

November 07, 2021, 02:47 PM

Hougang mandarin duck turning back into sexy self, colourful feathers regrowing

Its transformation will likely be documented by a legion of photographers at the canal.

November 07, 2021, 02:05 PM

Haidilao to close or suspend 300 stores before 2021 ends, but will not fire anyone

It measures its performance according to how many times a table sits new customers each day.

November 07, 2021, 01:30 PM

Someone stole Queenstown cat feeder's phone while she was feeding cats in broad daylight, police report made

Her phone is an old Android phone model but it contained valuable contacts and photos.

November 07, 2021, 01:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.