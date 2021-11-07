Marina One eatery can use some public support, trains special needs & disadvantaged youths for F&B industry

A restaurant that trains special needs and disadvantaged youths has opened a second outlet at Marina One — but it could use some public support due to the ongoing pandemic.

The restaurant, Food for a Social Cause, specifically trains youths who have an interest in the food and beverage industry, in the hopes that they will gain the relevant skills.

Restaurant was "so quiet"

A post in the Facebook group "Hawkers United - Dabao 2020" encouraged more people to patronise the restaurant, noting that it was "so quiet" during a recent visit there.

The patron observed that the youths working there were trained on how to take orders, greet, and serve customers, and that she could sense their dedication to their roles.

"Let['s] give them a chance," her post read.

Set meals at S$14.90 nett, comes with drink and dessert

The meals sold are also reasonably priced, given the restaurant's location in the Marina Bay area.

Menu items vary according to the day of the week, and feature dishes from all around the world.

A set meal is priced at S$14.90 nett, and comes with a drink and dessert.

The restaurant also sells cakes in various flavours including ondeh ondeh, yuzu osmanthus and Oreo cheescake.

Set up by social enterprise

Food for a Social Cause was set up by social enterprise Singapore Fashion Runway on May 1 this year, with its first location at the Mediacorp campus.

The second outlet at Marina One was officially opened on Oct. 10.

Food for a Social Cause

Address: 5 Straits View #B2-04, Marina One The Heart, Singapore 018935

Opening hours: 12-5pm, Monday - Saturday

