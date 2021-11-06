A fire broke out in a 34th-floor unit at [email protected] on Thursday (Nov. 4).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) made a Facebook post about a fire at 1E Cantonment Road, the address of a block in the high-rise HDB development in Tanjong Pagar.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 8:35pm on Nov. 4.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging within the unit.

Firefighters from Marina Bay Fire Station, wearing breathing apparatus sets, proceeded cautiously into the smoke-logged unit.

Thankfully, there was no one in the unit at the time of the fire.

The fire involved the contents of a room and was extinguished with one water jet. The rest of the unit was damaged by heat and smoke.

Photos of the fire's aftermath showed the extent of the damage done to the room where the fire started, as well as the unit's living room.

40 residents evacuated

Approximately 40 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure and were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.

There were no reported injuries, said the SCDF.

The Straits Times stated that the SCDF's preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by lit oil lamps left unattended at a praying altar.

The SCDF urged the public not to leave lit materials unattended and that they should be extinguished before leaving the home.

Top image via SCDF