Back

40 residents evacuated after fire broke out on 34th floor of [email protected]

The residents were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.

Alfie Kwa | November 06, 2021, 10:44 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A fire broke out in a 34th-floor unit at [email protected] on Thursday (Nov. 4).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) made a Facebook post about a fire at 1E Cantonment Road, the address of a block in the high-rise HDB development in Tanjong Pagar.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 8:35pm on Nov. 4.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging within the unit.

Firefighters from Marina Bay Fire Station, wearing breathing apparatus sets, proceeded cautiously into the smoke-logged unit.

Thankfully, there was no one in the unit at the time of the fire.

The fire involved the contents of a room and was extinguished with one water jet. The rest of the unit was damaged by heat and smoke.

Photos of the fire's aftermath showed the extent of the damage done to the room where the fire started, as well as the unit's living room.

40 residents evacuated

Approximately 40 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure and were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.

There were no reported injuries, said the SCDF.

The Straits Times stated that the SCDF's preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by lit oil lamps left unattended at a praying altar.

The SCDF urged the public not to leave lit materials unattended and that they should be extinguished before leaving the home.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via SCDF

Can family businesses ever be meritocratic? Banyan Tree chairman Ho Kwon Ping thinks it's possible.

Lessons on Leadership: Ho Kwon Ping explains why family businesses can and should have meritocratic intent even though they aren't meritocracies.

November 06, 2021, 10:33 AM

Indonesia’s environment minister: Ending deforestation under COP26 deal ‘inappropriate & unfair’

"We won't promise what we can't do," she said a day after Indonesia's President Joko Widodo signed the pledge.

November 06, 2021, 10:10 AM

'Who in their right mind gives away money for free': How S'poreans got bamboozled by 'Nigerian Prince' scam in the 90s

Scams were tough back then.

November 06, 2021, 09:46 AM

Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore Zoo, oversleeps, judge issues warrant for his arrest

The defence, not the prosecution, urged the judge to get the police involved.

November 06, 2021, 04:35 AM

1,767 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, fall in cases likely due to fewer swabs done over Deepavali public holiday

This brings the total number of cases to 212,745.

November 05, 2021, 11:38 PM

S'pore youths make urgent call in public statement for govt to step up climate action

"Our actions are still not yet where they need to be."

November 05, 2021, 09:56 PM

S'pore to phase out unabated coal power by 2050

Coal makes up for less than 2 per cent of Singapore's power generation capacity today.

November 05, 2021, 09:49 PM

Financial planning doesn’t have to be hard, just start young & be disciplined

Start small and early.

November 05, 2021, 08:00 PM

Dog attempts to rescue man from wild boar at Pasir Ris Park, but leaves soon after

A netizen said the dog is part of a pack that often chases away boars from members of the public.

November 05, 2021, 07:01 PM

31st SEA Games will be held in Vietnam from May 12-23, 2022

Supposed to be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 this year.

November 05, 2021, 06:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.