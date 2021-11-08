Man drowns after falling into sea at East Coast Park while packing fishing gear

A 47-year-old man was swept out to sea and passed away soon after.

The incident occurred at East Coast Park, near Enak Enak HongKong Tea House on Saturday, November 6, at around 11pm, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The man was packing his fishing gear when he was swept up by the waves, said the report.

Three anglers spotted him and jumped into the water to drag the man ashore.

A witness told Lianhe Wanbao that he heard a commotion and hurried over to the scene, where he saw the man lying unconscious on the grass. Several people tried to resuscitate him, to no avail.

The Chinese daily reported that the couple had allegedly been drinking while fishing. As it was getting late, the couple decided to pack up their fishing gear. Some of their gear was placed in a different location and so the man walked along the beach to get them.

It is unclear how the man fell into the sea.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the man was already unconscious when he was discovered floating in the water.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at East Coast Park on November 6 at about 11pm and conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man passed away after he was sent to the hospital. The Police told the paper that the case is currently under investigation and that they do not suspect foul play.

Top photo credit: Spring Yang Chunzi/Google