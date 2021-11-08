Back

Man drowns after falling into sea at East Coast Park while packing fishing gear

He was dragged back to shore by fellow anglers, but could not be resuscitated.

Joshua Lee | November 08, 2021, 12:14 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

A 47-year-old man was swept out to sea and passed away soon after.

The incident occurred at East Coast Park, near Enak Enak HongKong Tea House on Saturday, November 6, at around 11pm, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The man was packing his fishing gear when he was swept up by the waves, said the report.

Three anglers spotted him and jumped into the water to drag the man ashore.

A witness told Lianhe Wanbao that he heard a commotion and hurried over to the scene, where he saw the man lying unconscious on the grass. Several people tried to resuscitate him, to no avail.

The Chinese daily reported that the couple had allegedly been drinking while fishing. As it was getting late, the couple decided to pack up their fishing gear. Some of their gear was placed in a different location and so the man walked along the beach to get them.

It is unclear how the man fell into the sea.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the man was already unconscious when he was discovered floating in the water.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at East Coast Park on November 6 at about 11pm and conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man passed away after he was sent to the hospital. The Police told the paper that the case is currently under investigation and that they do not suspect foul play.

Top photo credit: Spring Yang Chunzi/Google

 

Up to 10 fully vaccinated persons allowed for team sports at select areas from Nov. 10, 2021

Enough to play a game of futsal.

November 08, 2021, 06:26 PM

Covid-19 patients unvaccinated by choice to pay for own treatment from Dec. 8, 2021

The government said it is taking a "stronger stance" against those who choose not to be vaccinated.

November 08, 2021, 06:25 PM

Up to 5 pax from same household can dine in together at F&B establishments from Nov. 10

Easing of previous restrictions.

November 08, 2021, 06:25 PM

I spent a weekend at a serviced residence & questioned why I didn’t rent one after selling my BTO

What’s not to like?

November 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

S’pore opens VTL with M'sia's KLIA from Nov. 29, 2021

Discussions are ongoing on a similar vaccinated travel scheme across the Causeway and the Second Link.

November 08, 2021, 05:17 PM

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 69, who died at Singapore General Hospital

He was a former Tiong Bahru resident.

November 08, 2021, 05:00 PM

New community garden at Tiong Bahru, all produce to go to estate's residents

From farm straight to table.

November 08, 2021, 04:34 PM

Panic buying at supermarkets in China after ministry urges families to stock up on daily needs

Videos on social media showed large crowds at supermarkets.

November 08, 2021, 03:46 PM

IKEA S'pore doing S$16.50 duck confit for Christmas & S$2 shark buns for fun

Du du du.

November 08, 2021, 03:44 PM

MOH rubbishes claims by Gilbert Goh that women turned away from A&E died or developed lung infection

MOH has requested Gilbert Goh step forward with more information.

November 08, 2021, 03:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.