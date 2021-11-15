'Don't Let Vaccines Divide Us SG' FB group disabled for 'misinformation that could cause physical harm'

Facebook has taken action against the "Don't Let Vaccines Divide Us SG" Facebook group, disabling it entirely.

The group's URL (https://www.facebook.com/groups/514116763219035/) no longer leads to the group's page, as of today (Nov. 15).

Group apparently violated Facebook community standards

Admins of the group shared this news on their Telegram chat group and channel on Nov. 15 at 12:27pm, saying that the takedown was likely due to"people constantly reporting and posting things that facebook will reject".

They called for their members to invite friends to the text messaging platform instead.

The admins also attached a screenshot of Facebook's notification to them, which apparently stated that the group "goes against our Community Standards on misinformation that could cause physical harm."

The admin of the group wrote about "members/content who put our group at risk" in a Telegram message in August, but did not share further details about such content.

Mothership has reached out to Facebook for more information on the misinformation that led to their takedown decision, and how Facebook became aware of it.

Group started amid vaccination-differentiated measures

The "Don't Let Vaccines Divide Us SG" group was started in response to vaccination-differentiated Covid-19 measures, or VDS.

Content posted in the group sought to raise awareness of the fact that there were different reasons for being unvaccinated, including being medically ineligible, or having had an adverse reaction to the first dose.

This came amid increasing restrictions on those who were unvaccinated in Singapore, such as restricting them to dining in at hawker centres and coffeeshops since August 10.

This was further tightened from Oct. 13 to disallow the unvaccinated from dining in entirely. They have also been prohibited from entering malls and large standalone stores, with limited exceptions.

From Jan. 1, 2022, those who are unvaccinated will not be allowed to return to the workplace unless they test negative for Covid-19 at a Ministry of Health (MOH)-approved test provider.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also said in an advisory that employers can terminate unvaccinated employees as a last resort.

Additionally, it was announced that those who remain unvaccinated by choice will have to pay for their own Covid-19 treatment, from Dec. 8, 2021, as part of the government taking a "stronger stance".

Concession for those medically ineligible from Dec. 1

It was recently announced that those who were medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines would be granted a concession, and exempted from VDS from Dec. 1, 2021.

Top photo via Don't Let Vaccines Divide us SG on Telegram and via Facebook