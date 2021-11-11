36 cartons & 56 packets of suspected contraband cigarettes packed with chilli powder & instant noodles, 2 domestic helpers arrested

Two domestic helpers in Singapore are currently under investigation for allegedly dealing with contraband cigarettes.

On Nov. 1 and 2, officers from Singapore Customs were on two operations after referrals from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Air Cargo Command, on two parcels that were suspected to contain duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The operations were conducted in Whampoa Drive and Choa Chu Kang Central.

More than S$3,800 worth of tax allegedly evaded

A total of 36 cartons and 56 packets of suspected contraband cigarettes were seized.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax allegedly evaded amounted to about S$3,580 and S$280 respectively.

As a result, two domestic helpers, both 26, were arrested during the operations.

According to a post by Singapore Customs, both women had allegedly requested a relative or friend in their home country to purchase the cigarettes.

Packed with chilli powder, instant noodles and medication

The parcel found in Whampoa Drive contained cigarettes surrounded by packs of chilli powder.

A parcel found in Choa Chu Kang Central, on the other hand, contained cigarettes along with instant noodles and medication.

They allegedly used the addresses of their friends in Singapore as delivery addresses for the parcels, and would subsequently collect the parcels from their friends.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Singapore Customs on Facebook.