Back

S'porean woman allegedly denied entry on Dream Cruises as it was 'overbooked' despite prior check-in

The passenger said she booked the cruise in August.

Alfie Kwa | November 28, 2021, 01:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman had allegedly made a booking and checked in online for her Dream Cruises trip only to be denied entry as the cruise was overbooked on Nov. 26.

Going by the name of Carys on TikTok, she shared her experience in two videos, which have been viewed more than 100,000 times so far.

@carrrysthank you for the great experience dream cruise 🤡 “dont you know its always overbooked??” nice nice♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

@carrrysReply to @c0l.sanders just an update ! pause to read bc i cant sync this ..♬ Love Nwantiti(Dance Ver) - FYP🖤🇲🇺

What happened?

On Nov. 26, Carys posted a video saying that she arrived at the cruise terminal on time, got her swab test done, and waited for an hour for the results that were sent to her via SMS at 6:25pm.

She then proceeded to check-in before the stipulated last boarding time at 7pm, but was told by staff that the cruise had been overbooked.

In addition to this, when asked for the reason she was denied entry, the staff allegedly responded in a rude manner, saying "Don't you know the cruise is always overbooked?"

She was handed a slip of paper titled "passenger denial" that stated:

"Without prejudice, this is to certify that the passenger(s) listed below were denied boarding World Dream on 26 November 2021 for the following reasons: Overcapacity."

The passenger went on to say that she had made a booking for the cruise in August and even checked in online before heading to the cruise terminal.

Angered by the situation, she said:

"If that's the case, then what's the point of having a booking in the first place? Why is it our problem and why are we taking sh** for it?"

She was also upset that she wasted her time travelling to the cruise terminal and spent money to park her car at the terminal.

Above all, she claimed that she was not told if she was getting a refund for the cruise, and added that she was "sent home without any instructions on what to do or what the cruise would do to rectify this situation".

In her second video, Carys clarified that she emailed Dream Cruises to request a refund.

Online response

Many pointed out in the comment section that overbooking is common in both the airline and cruise industries.

However, some commenters were outraged at how Dream Cruises allegedly handled the situation.

One said: "How can they overbook but not offer a new trip or refund? Isn't that a scam?"

Another commented that the cruise should have a better system in place to manage excess bookings instead of telling customers that cruises are "always overbooked".

Mothership reached out to Dream Cruises on Nov. 27 to find out more about this particular incident and to clarify if the company has refunded Carys the cost of the cruise ticket.

We will update this article once we hear back from Dream Cruises.

Related

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via carys/TikTok. 

Chiang Mai braless pancake seller told by local police to dress more 'discreetly'

A local cultural officer also told her to wear a bra.

November 28, 2021, 12:37 PM

Taking our mandatory PCR test during South Korea vacation: Where to go & what to do

A walkthrough.

November 28, 2021, 12:37 PM

5-room HDB loft in Dawson sold for record-breaking S$1.32 million

Only 26 of such units amongst the 758 units in the development.

November 28, 2021, 12:22 PM

Omicron variant: Travellers on SG-MY land VTL must take ART upon arrival in S'pore

A new requirement in response to the new variant.

November 28, 2021, 12:12 PM

Voters must apply high standards of integrity & honesty to everyone participating in politics, no matter which side: PM Lee

PM Lee also said that the 4G team will need a little longer to make the decision on leadership succession.

November 28, 2021, 11:48 AM

Man seen rescuing enormous jellyfish that washed up at Pasir Ris Park

Hope it survived.

November 28, 2021, 11:39 AM

Is investing in property in S’pore really as good an idea as everyone says it is? Not necessarily.

The economy is different today than it was a few decades ago.

November 28, 2021, 11:20 AM

New Covid-19 variant may force S'pore to 'take a few steps back' before moving forward again: PM Lee

He also explained how Singapore's trust in the government has helped the country weather the pandemic in the last two years.

November 28, 2021, 10:55 AM

Mothership Explains: What's up with Prime Location HDBs excluding singles while being 'inclusive'?

It kinda makes sense if you really try to put yourself in the government's shoes, but still stings if you don't have plans to marry.

November 28, 2021, 10:22 AM

Alleged scammer poses as S'pore police with cap that shows NY Yankees logo

Scammers are evolving.

November 28, 2021, 03:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.