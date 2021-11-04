Westlite dorm migrant workers celebrate Deepavali with gift packs, games & self-designed rangoli

Westlite Accommodation organised a range of events and activities to celebrate Deepavali with its resident workers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

Resumption of physical leisure activities

The Deepavali celebration also entailed the resumption of physical leisure activities and events on-ground at the dormitories.

This was a "stepped return" to pre-Covid leisure activities, said Westlite Accommodation in a press release.

The accommodation manager said that the festivities were held across all five Westlite Accommodation purpose-built dormitories and four Westlite Accommodation Quick Built Dorms.

In total, the activities reached more than 28,000 worker residents from over 1,000 employers.

Distribution of gift bags

Individually-packed gift bags containing food, snacks, mobile top-up cards and vouchers were distributed to all Westlite residents on Nov. 4.

The gift bags were sponsored by Ajmal Group, Centurion Global, Geenet ISO Delight, Singtel, Starhub and TPG Telecom, with an approximate total value of S$750,000.

Deepavali festivities in Westlite dormitories

Resident migrant workers designed and made auspicious and colourful Rangoli floor designs, also known as Kolam in Tamil.

Resident workers could also use the MyMMA mobile application developed by Westlite Accommodation to can send e-greeting cards and virtual photo frames with Deepavali themes to connect with their loved ones.

Resident workers also stood a chance to win prizes in virtual games and physical events. Some physical games include talent contests and soda can roll.

