How Singles’ Day went from celebrating singlehood to becoming the mother of all e-commerce sales

In several days, the 11.11 sales will arrive.

Like its predecessors in the previous months, both physical and online retailers compete to get every consumer to spend their last dollar on their products.

By now we’re used to countless jingles, advertisements and special guests leading up to monthly sales on double-digit dates - but 11.11 is extra special because it was the shopping festival that started it all and continues to be responsible for the demise of our wallets each time.

How 11.11 started

This goes way back to the origins of 11.11 as Singles’ Day. As the name suggests, it originally wasn’t a date for people to remember to buy goods at discounted prices, but rather, it was a day to commemorate and celebrate singlehood in China.

There are several possible origin stories behind the date chosen for Singles’ Day, but the commonly accepted explanation was that Singles’ Day came about after several Nanjing University students in 1993 had gotten together to discuss how to celebrate being single in a light-hearted way.

They decided that November 11 would be an appropriate day to hold activities for singles to mingle and partake in activities; the date was chosen for its resemblance to Guang gun, or “bare branches”, a Chinese expression for singles.

It wasn’t until more than 10 years later that Single’s Day became the shopping festival we know and love.

Emulating Black Friday sales in the US

In 2008, Taobao launched Taobao Mall (now known as Tmall), but its slow development saw the resignation of the person-in-charge of the project, leaving slightly more than 20 employees around.

A year later, Daniel Zhang, the now-CEO and then-CFO of Taobao took over Taobao Mall. Zhang and his team proposed that during the fall season, they could emulate the widescale discounts and sales that were conducted over the Thanksgiving holiday in the US - namely, the Black Friday sales.

They aimed to have an event that let consumers remember Taobao Mall as a go-to platform for shopping, via an activity or event.

After some discussion, they decided to conduct sales on Nov. 11.

There were several reasons. Firstly, November was traditionally an off-peak buying period as it was between China’s Golden Week (a week-long holiday to commemorate China’s National Day) and Christmas sales. Secondly, the transition from fall to winter meant that people needed to make more purchases to prepare for the seasonal change.

Initially, merchants were not so optimistic about the supposed advantages of having a sale on that date.

Despite not needing to pay to promote themselves, a mere 27 merchants participated in the first 11.11 sales event, with many more rejecting Taobao Mall’s invitations.

11.11, surprisingly, became a mega-hit, with sales hitting 52 million yuan (S$10 million), 10 times the average transaction amount.

The concept soon took off to other e-commerce platforms, and found tremendous success;

11.11 is no longer just a festival tied to one platform, with more merchants, bigger stars and sales records being smashed every year.

Last year, Alibaba, Taobao and Tmall’s parent company, set a new sales record of 372.3 billion yuan (S$78 billion).

The quest for self-love via 11.11

The success of the 11.11 sales has been key to the change in direction in how Singles’ Day is seen today.

This article is brought to you by DBS, which has given this writer a great reason to book a staycation.

