747 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths reported in S’pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 747 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday (Nov. 28).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 28: 747 New community cases: 719 New imported cases: 3 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 25 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.69 Total number of cases reported thus far: 262,383

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 28: 11 Age: Between the ages of 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 701

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 210 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 27 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 55 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 57.4 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent Received at least one dose: 86 per cent Received booster shot: 25 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring three large clusters with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

