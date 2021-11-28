Back

747 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths reported in S’pore

The weekly infection rate is 0.69.

Zi Shan Kow | November 28, 2021, 11:27 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 747 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday (Nov. 28).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 28: 747

New community cases: 719

New imported cases: 3

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 25

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.69

Total number of cases reported thus far: 262,383

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 28: 11

Age: Between the ages of 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 701

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 210

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 27

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 55

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 57.4 per cent

 

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 25 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring three large clusters with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Kow Zi Shan.

Omicron variant: Launch of VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabai & UAE deferred until further notice

This is in view of their proximity as transport nodes to the affected African countries.

November 28, 2021, 11:05 PM

Pet supplies shop staff rescues parasite-ridden wild pigeon in Geylang, feeds it Evian water & bread

An act of kindness.

November 28, 2021, 07:57 PM

HK bakery Hang Heung opening 4th outlet at AMK Hub in Dec. 2021

Moving into the heartlands.

November 28, 2021, 07:49 PM

S'porean shuttler Loh Kean Yew clinches 2nd place at Indonesia Open finals, lost to world #2 Viktor Axelsen

An outstanding performance for the season.

November 28, 2021, 07:30 PM

Ex-restaurant chefs sell halal chilli crab pizza, pepper wagyu pasta at Bedok North coffeeshop

They plan to open a pizzeria in JB.

November 28, 2021, 06:56 PM

Tyre falls off heavy vehicle along PIE & ricochets off car

Wow.

November 28, 2021, 06:18 PM

Shockingly skinny dog with missing fur picked up from S'pore street, looking for forever home

The poor dog was found in this pitiful state.

November 28, 2021, 06:10 PM

M'sian PM Sabri Ismail visiting S'pore to witness land VTL launch with PM Lee Hsien Loong

He will also have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour.

November 28, 2021, 06:01 PM

S'pore man attacks older commuter on MRT train over loud headphone music

Some people moved away from the scene while others tried to break up the fight.

November 28, 2021, 05:45 PM

Elderly tailgating cyclist falls after colliding into carpark gantry at Old Airport Road Food Centre

He appeared to be tailgating the van.

November 28, 2021, 03:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.