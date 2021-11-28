747 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths reported in S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 747 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday (Nov. 28).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 28: 747
New community cases: 719
New imported cases: 3
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 25
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.69
Total number of cases reported thus far: 262,383
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 28: 11
Age: Between the ages of 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 701
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 210
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 27
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 55
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 57.4 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent
Received booster shot: 25 per cent
Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent
Clusters under close monitoring
MOH is closely monitoring three large clusters with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image by Kow Zi Shan.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.