1,761 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore

Tonight's update.

Alfie Kwa | November 27, 2021, 11:21 PM

Events

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,761 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (Nov. 27).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 27: 1,761

New community cases: 1,689

New imported cases: 9

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 63

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.75

Total number of cases reported thus far: 261,636

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 27: 6

Age: Between the ages of 55 and 82. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 690

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 199

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 21

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 58

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.6 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 25 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring two active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image Ong Ye Kung/FB. 

