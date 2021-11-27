1,761 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,761 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (Nov. 27).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 27: 1,761
New community cases: 1,689
New imported cases: 9
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 63
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.75
Total number of cases reported thus far: 261,636
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 27: 6
Age: Between the ages of 55 and 82. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 690
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 199
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 21
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 58
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.6 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent
Received booster shot: 25 per cent
Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring two active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top image Ong Ye Kung/FB.
