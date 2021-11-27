1,761 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,761 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (Nov. 27).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 27: 1,761 New community cases: 1,689 New imported cases: 9 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 63 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.75 Total number of cases reported thus far: 261,636

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 27: 6 Age: Between the ages of 55 and 82. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 690

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 199 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 21 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 58 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.6 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent Received at least one dose: 86 per cent Received booster shot: 25 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring two active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

