2,079 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,079 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday (Nov. 24).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 24: 2,079
New community cases: 2,030
New imported cases: 9
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 40
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.75
Total number of cases reported thus far: 257,510
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 24: 6
Age: Between the ages of 60 and 83. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 678
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 203
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 34
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 59
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.1 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent
Received booster shot: 24 per cent
Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring four active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top image Ong Ye Kung/FB.
