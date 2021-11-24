Back

2,079 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore

Today’s update.

Alfie Kwa | November 24, 2021, 11:13 PM

Events

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,079 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 24: 2,079

New community cases: 2,030

New imported cases: 9

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 40

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.75

Total number of cases reported thus far: 257,510

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 24: 6

Age: Between the ages of 60 and 83. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 678

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 203

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 34

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 59

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.1 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 24 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring four active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

